GAA Results: Limerick end Waterford’s championship hopes with 2-24 to 0-10 win

Limerick 2-24 Waterford 0-10

Limerick proved far too strong for a poor Waterford side on Sunday afternoon at Walsh Park as they recorded a 20 point win over the hosts.

Waterford made a good start to the game with Stephen Bennett knocking over a score after just 33 seconds. Pauric Mahony extended the lead to two points with the 2nd minute approaching. Waterford goalkeeper was then let off the hook after been out of position, Waterford went down the other end through Mahony and were three clear after 6 minutes. Aaron Gillane got the reigning All Ireland Champions first score for a free after Gearoid Hegarty was fouled. Jack Prendergast then knocked a nice score, before Gillane registered his second free of the game. Kyle Hayes was the next man to raise a white flag as the Shannonsiders were beginning to come into the game.

Pauric Mahony hit another free straight between the posts on 15 minutes, but it was all Limerick then as they outscored their opponents 1-08 to 0-02 from that moment to the break. The Limerick goal came on 16 minutes as Gearoid Hegarty barged through the Waterford defence before finding Gillane who finished low to the net. Gillane hit a 19th minute free over the bar before Peter Casey pointed from play to send Limerick clear by three points. Pauric Mahony cut the gap with his third free. Gillane and Paddy O’Loughlin registered white flags to steer John Kiely’s men four points clear. Declan Hannon and Peter Casey knocked over scores to give Limerick a 6 point advantage. Mahony scored another Waterford point before Paddy O’Loughlin got his second of the game before the break. Stephen Bennett had a goal chance but he failed with his attempt.

Limerick were in cruise control in the second half as Waterford failed to mount any kind of comeback. The Limerick dominance was clear to be seen as Gearoid Hegarty raced through to bury the ball past Stephen O’Keeffe. The goal came after Shane Bennett and Kyle Hayes both pointed. Pauric Mahony got a 41st-minute point for Waterford but they trailed by 9 points. John Kiely was able to bring in a couple of substitutes and he would have been delighted the way they performed. Shane Dowling hit 0-05 the majority from frees in 19 minutes. It would go from bad to worse for Waterford as Pauric Mahony was sent off for striking Barry Murphy.

Waterford travel to Cork next weekend with little or nothing to play, while Limerick are now back in business.

Waterford: S O’Keeffe; C Lyons, C Prunty, N Connors; D Fives, T de Burca, K Moran; J Barron, J Prendergast (0-01); P Mahony (0-07; 0-05f), A Gleeson, M Shanahan; M Kearney, Stephen Bennett (0-01), T Ryan.

Subs: M Walsh for M Shanahan (HT), Shane Bennett (0-01) for A Gleeson (HT), C Gleeson for D Fives (50), B O’Halloran for T Ryan (63), S McNulty for N Connors (70).

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, R English; D Morrissey, D Hannon (0-01), P O’Loughlin (0-02); C Lynch (0-01), W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty (1-01), K Hayes (0-03), T Morrissey (0-01); A Gillane (1-04; 0-04f), G Mulcahy, P Casey (0-02).

Subs: D O’Donovan (0-02) for W O’Donoghue (49), B Murphy (0-01) for A Gillane (52), S Dowling (0-05; 0-04f) for T Morrissey (53), D Reidy (0-01) for G Hegarty (61), P Ryan for G Mulcahy (68)