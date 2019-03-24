GAA Results: Limerick prove to strong for Dubs

Limerick 1-19 Dublin 1-16

Limerick reached their first Allianz Hurling League Final since 2006 with a narrow 3 point win over Dublin at Nowlan Park on Sunday. Limerick were full value for the win but they somewhat took the foot off the pedal as after 62 minutes they lead by 1-18 to 0-12. So the credit must go to Dublin also for not giving up.

It was 0-04 to 0-04 after 18 minutes with both sides nip and tuck. Danny Sutcliffe and Eamonn Dillion hitting two points apiece for Mattie Kenny’s men. The Limerick scores came from Darragh O’Donovan, Aaron Gillane and Tom Morrissey. Dublin with the aid of the wind took the lead for the first time on 27 minutes, Paul Ryan hit three frees to give them an 0-08 to 0-07 lead. Graeme Mulcahy was outstanding for Limerick with three first half points. Gillane and Hegarty ended the first half scoring which had Limerick then 5 ahead. However, Dublin looked to struggle in the physical stakes as three players were substituted due to injury.

Limerick manager John Kiely will not be happy with his sides 11 second half wides. Darragh O’Donovan scored a nice point, but once again the Boys in Blue hit back and the gap was just a single score on 50 minutes, 0-13 to 0-12. Limerick then hit a purple patch which basically decided the contest. Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane and a couple of Diarmuid Byrnes frees had the Shannonsiders to five points. Seamus Flanagan got the all important goal on 61 minutes Byrnes added a point to go with his frees and they were home and hosed with 8 points ahead.

Dublin did get a goal through Ronan Hayes. But it was John Kiely’s men who continue their fine form in 2019 and they will be tough to beat next Sunday where they will go in as favourites against Waterford.

Limerick: N Quaid; T Condon, S Finn, R English; D Byrnes (0-05, 4fr), D Morrissey, P O’Loughlin; C Lynch (0-01), D O’Donovan (0-02); G Hegarty (0-01), K Hayes, T Morrissey (0-01); A Gillane (0-05, 3f), P Casey (0-01), G Mulcahy (0-03).

Subs: D Dempsey for Tom Morrissey (52), S Flanagan (1-0) for Mulcahy (54), C Boylan for Hegarty (58), Mike Casey for Condon (64), B Murphy for Hayes (66).

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, D Gray; C Crummey (0-01), S Moran (0-01f), D O’Connell; R McBride, S Treacy; C Boland, J Hetherton, D Sutcliffe (0-03); S Barrett, O O’Rourke, E Dillon (0-03).

Subs: P Ryan (0-06, 6f) for O’Rourke, inj (11), T Connolly (0-01) for Gray, b-s (14-35), F Whitely for Sean Treacy, inj (20), J Malone for McBride (25), R Hayes (1-00) for Hetherton (42), David Treacy (0-01) for Boland (51mins).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).