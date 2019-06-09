GAA Results: Mannion points the way as Dublin beat Kildare 0-26 to 0-11

Dublin 0-26 Kildare 0-11

Dublin booked their place in yet another Leinster after a comprehensive 15 point win over Kildare at Croke Park. The Dubs will now play Meath in two weeks time at the same venue. Kildare put in a good first half performance and only trailed 0-11 to 0-07 at the break, but the sheer class of Dublin shone through as they powered to victory.

Dublin opened up a 0-7 to 0-01 lead after 10 minutes. Kilmacud Crokes man Mannion pointing, while Cormac Costello, Brian Fenton, and Ciaran Kilkenny also all chipped in with white flags. In fairness, Jim Gavin’s men could have had a goal only for Costello to see his effort stopped by Mark Donnellan before it was cleared off the line. That seemed to spur the Lilywhites on as Ben McCormack kicked two points, while Neill Flynn added a free. Dublin were 0-09 to 0-04 ahead after Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan added points for the 4 in a row All-Ireland champions. Kildare had a goal chance on 24 minutes when Ben McCormack rounded Davy Byrne on the endline, but Parnells man Cluxton made a comfortable save on his 100th championship appearance. Cormac Costello and Paul Mannion added to the Dublin tally, but Kildare finished the first half well as Adam Tyrrell and Mick O’Grady pointed to leave 4 points between the sides.

Cormac Costello kicked a free on the resumption. Cian O’Neill’s men then had another goal chance as Ben McCormack latched onto an Adam Tyrrell pass but his effort went wide. Dublin upped the pace and Kildare couldn’t live with them. Paul Mannion and Brian Howard kicking points to make it 0-14 to 0-07. Kildare yet again had another goal chance, once again from McCormack, with the goal at his mercy though he stumbled. Keith Cribbin’s rebound effort was blocked. Tyrrell and Feely kicked scored for Kildare, but Dublin were going through the motions. They rattled off five points in an 8 minute period, as Costello, Mannion, Paddy Small and O’Callaghan all extended the lead to 11 points. Ben McCormack and Dave Hyland kicked late scores for Kildare, but that was as good as it got as Mannion, Fenton, Costello and Kilkenny all pointed to close out the game.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, John Small, James McCarthy, Cian O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton (0-2), Michael Darragh McAuley, Niall Scully, Cormac Costello (0-9, 0-3fs, 0-1 45), Brian Howard (0-1), Ciaran Kilkenny (0-3), Con O’Callaghan (0-3), Paul Mannion (0-7).

Subs: Paddy Small (0-1) for McAuley (52), Philly McMahon for O’Sullivan (52), Eoin Murchan for McCaffrey (62), Paddy Andrews for O’Callaghan (63), Rory O’Carroll for Fitzsimons (65).

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O’Grady 0-1, David Hyland 0-1, Peter Kelly, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin, Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick, David Slattery, Chris Healy, Fergal Conway, Adam Tyrrell 0-4 (0-3fs) Ben McCormack 0-3, Neil Flynn 0-1 (0-1f).

Subs: Kevin O’Callaghan for Flynn (28), Cian O’Donoghue for Moolick (56), Jimmy Hyland for Healy (58), Eoghan O’Flaherty for Cribbin (60), Conor Hartley for Slattery (66).