GAA Results: McShane to the fore as Tyrone earn win over Derry

Tyrone 1-19 Derry 1-13

Tyrone booked a place in the next round of the Ulster Championship with a 1-19 to 1-13 win over Derry at Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday afternoon. Derry pushed Tyrone all the way but just didn’t have enough class to see the game out on this occasion.

Indeed in front of a crowd of over 10,000 Derry led with just 9 minutes left on the clock. The Division 4 champions, however, were pinned back as the hosts exerted pressure and that pressure told in the final 5 minutes of play when Tyrone pushed on.

Tyrone seeking a third Anglo-Celt Cup in five years led at the break 0-10 to 0-07. They did, however, lead by 0-6 to 0-1 at one stage in the half. Richie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Cathal McShane all pointing. Derry to their credit were pushing up on the Tyrone kick-outs and met the Red Hands head on. The Oakleafers through Ryan Bell from a free and Shane McGuigan from play kept in touch. McGuigan would kick a free to leave just one between the sides, after 30 minutes. Derry immediately went into defensive mode but Tyrone punished them with two points from the impressive McShane and Michael Cassidy ensured Mickey Harte’s men had a 0-10 to 0-07 lead.

Cassidy would get his second minutes into the second half with a neat effort. McShane would follow that up with a fisted effort only to be denied by Thomas Mallon in the Derry goal. Derry hit back though with Ryan Bell and Shane McGuigan cancelling out scores from Tyrone’s Hugh Pat McGeary and Peter Harte. Derry would get a goal on 55 minutes after some good play. Enda Lynn providing the assist to McGuigan who gave Niall Morgan no chance in the Red Hand goal. The sides all level now. Chrissy Bradley put the Oakleafers ahead on 58 minutes with a nice effort. Tyrone you felt always had a gear to or two in them to rise to and they did just that. In the final 10 minutes, they put Derry to the sword outscoring them 1-05 to 0-01 which decided the game in the end. The Tyrone goal coming from Darren McCurry who caught a long delivery from Frank Burns to expertly finish to the net. Cathal McShane would bring his personal tally to 0-07, before Conor McAliskey, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte ensured Mickey Harte’s men of a quarter-final spot.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey (0-01), R McNamee, M McKernan (0-01); M Cassidy (0-02), B McDonnell, T McCann; R Donnelly (0-02), B Kennedy; P Harte, N Sludden, F Burns (0-01); M Donnelly, C McShane (0-07 (2f), HP McGeary (0-1).

Subs: C Cavanagh for Kennedy (18), D McCurry (1-00 for Sludden (48), K Coney for Cavanagh (55), R Brennan for McGeary (58), C McAliskey (0-01) for R Donnelly (63), L Rafferty for McKernan (71)

Derry: T Mallon; S Quinn, B Rogers, K McKaigue; P McNeill, C McKaigue, N Keenan; P Cassidy, C McAtamney (0-01); L McGoldrick, E Lynn, C McFaul (0-01); S McGuigan (1-06, 0-5f), R Bell (0-03, 3f), J Rocks.

Subs: E Bradley for Quinn (h-t), C Bradley (0-02, 1f) for Bell (47), C Doherty for Rocks (57), R Mooney for Lynn (63), P Coney for Keenan (70), E Concannon for McGoldrick (70)

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)