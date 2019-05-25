GAA Results: Meath beat Carlow 2-18 to 0-09 to secure semi-final spot

Meath 2-18 Carlow 0-09

Meath recorded a facile 15 point win over Carlow at O’Moore Park on Saturday evening. The score was 2-18 to 0-09. The Royals were full value for that winning margin in truth as Carlow never really got going and they were punished.

The win means the Royals are just a win away now from a provincial final appearance, where they will likely take on Dublin, no disrespect to the rest of the teams in Leinster. The semi-final will either be against Laois or Westmeath at Croke Park on June 9th.

Andy McEntee’s charges were quickly out of the blocks as they raced into a four-point lead after 11 minutes, 0-04 to 0-00. Michael Newman kicked a free, while Thomas O’Reilly, Cillian O’Sullivan, and Bryan Menton all picked off points. The Barrowsiders to their credit came into the game more and were back on level terms Darragh Foley kicking three points and John Murphy registering a white flag after some good play for Sean Gannon as they drew level with 24 minutes played. Ben Brennan kicked a free on 25 minutes to give the Royals a slender lead before he registered another point to put Meath 0-06 to 0-04 ahead.

Meath got a goal on 29 minutes after a well-worked move involving Donal Keoghan and Bryan McMahon. The ball found Michael Newman who finished past Robert Samson in the Carlow goal. Meath now 5 points ahead. It would get better for Meath about 2 minutes later as Donal Keoghan once again turned provider for Padraic Harnan who finished. Meath were fully in the driving seat now and Newman kicked a free to give Meath a 9 point lead at the break.

Bryan Menton kicked his second point on 42 minutes. Carlow through Diarmuid Walsh from a free and Sean Murphy knocked over some nice scores. Walsh had Carlow within seven points, but Michael Newman replied. However, things would get bad for Carlow as Murphy picked up a straight red card after an incident with Donal Keoghan. Shane Gallagher kicked a nice point before Carlow lost Daniel St Ledger through a black card. Newman kicked the free straight between the posts, the gap out to 10 points with just a quarter of the game left. Eoghan Ruth kicked a nice score on 55 minutes before Graham Reilly kicked a nice score. Carlow then conceded a penalty, after Reilly was fouled. Michael Newman stepped up for the penalty and it was saved by Sansom in the goal. Walsh kicked a 45, which was responded to by Newman.

Meath had the ball in the Carlow net for the third time when substitute Ronan Ryan finished to the net. However, the goal was ruled out and a free out was given to Carlow. James Conlon kicked over two points, Graham Reilly and Michael Newman also kicked scores. Conlon kicked his third minutes later as Meath were in cruise control. Carlow now look towards the qualifiers, while Meath face Laois or Westmeath in two weeks time.

Meath: Andrew Colgan; Shane Gallagher (0-1), Conor McGill, Seamus Lavin; Donal Keogan, Padraic Harnan (1-0), Gavin McCoy; Bryan Menton (0-2), Adam Flanagan; Cillian O’Sullivan (0-1), Bryan McMahon, Ben Brennan (0-2, 1f); Sean Tobin, Michael Newman (1-6, 4f), Thomas O’Reilly (0-1). Subs: Barry Dardis for O’Reilly (34mins), Graham Reilly (0-2) for Tobin (51), Ronan Ryan for McCoy (55), Darragh Campion for O’Sullivan (60), James Conlon (0-03) for Brennan (65), Ethan Devine for Menton (70)

Carlow: Robert Sansom; Liam Roberts, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor; Jordan Morrissey, Daniel St Ledger, Ciaran Moran; Sean Murphy (0-1), Eoghan Ruth (0-1); Sean Gannon, Darragh Foley (0-3, 1f), Conor Doyle; Paul Broderick, Darragh O’Brien, John Murphy (Grange) (0-1). Subs: Diarmuid Walshe (0-3, 2f, 1 ‘45’) for Broderick (15mins, inj), Conor Crowley for O’Brien (HT), Brendan Kavanagh for Lawlor (HT), Jamie Clarke for Gannon (38-40mins), Danny Moran for St Ledger (54, BC), John Murphy (Tinryland) for Ruth (60, BC), Darren Lunney for Murphy (Grange) (62)