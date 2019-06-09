GAA Results: Meath book first Leinster Final since 2014 with 3-13 to 0-10 win over Laois

Meath 3-13 Laois 0-10

Meath booked their place in their first Leinster Final since 2014 after a 12 point over Laois at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon. They now meet Dublin in two weeks time at Croke Park.

James Conlon was the star in this game as his five points from play sent Andy McEntee’s charges on their way. Four of his scores came in the opening half. Bryan Menton also helped himself to two goals from midfield, while Michael Newman netted from the penalty spot. Seamus Lavin opened the scoring after 2 minutes, but the Royals failed to score then until the 16th minute as Laois began to take a foothold in the game in terms of possession. However, they couldn’t make that possession count in terms of scores as they kicked four wides, one of which was an easy free.

They got off the mark in the 15th minute when Evan O’Carroll pointed. O’Carroll kicked three first-half points but was called ashore after kicking four wides. He was replaced by Donie Kingston who scored a point after 32 minutes. Laois were 1-05 to 0-05 though at that stage as a minute earlier Bryan Menton netted. It was Cillian O’Sullivan that done the hard work with a nice run and lay-off before Menton cut inside Rob Piggott to finish to the net past Brody. Meath were two points ahead approaching the interval before their second goal arrived. This time it came from the penalty spot from Mickey Newman, he incidentally was fouled for the penalty before dusting himself down and scoring. Meath had a healthy 2-05 to 0-07 lead at the break.

Donie Kingston kicked two points within a couple of minutes of the restart. Meath kicked a couple of wides but they still racked up a couple of points to remain ahead. Cillian O’Sullivan knocked over a brace of points, before Bryan McMahon and James Conlon pointed. Bryan Menton netted on 61 minutes to all but seal the win for Meath. Before Graham Reilly introduced as a substitute closed the scoring for the Royals.