GAA Results: Murphy stars as Donegal claim Division 2 honours

Donegal 1-17 Meath 1-15

Michael Murphy was once again key to success for Donegal as he gave an attacking masterclass as they ran out two point winners against Meath on Saturday. Indeed the victory was all the sweeter as Donegal trailed by 8 points at one stage in the game.

Michael Newman was superb for the Royals in the first half but Donegal were turning the screw all the time. Jamie Brennan hit a 57 minute goal and from there they never looked back. Meath began the game superbly and raced into a 1-06 to 0-01 after 13 minutes. Thomas O’Reilly the goalscorer for Meath. Bryan Menton kicked the first score inside the first 30 seconds, Michael Murphy kicked a free for Declan Bonner’s men only for Meath through Newman and Shane McEntee to slot over points. Meath ahead 0-03 to 0-01 after 4 minutes. Newman pointed from a mark 2 minutes later, Barry Dardis took a pass from Newman who in turn found O’Reilly on 10 minutes to give the Royals a 1-04 to 0-01 advantage. Ben Brennan scored an excellent point from play, Newman then pointed and the gap was out to 8 points. Donegal were struggling in the full back line and Neill McGee was sent on to replace Brendan McCole. He steadied the defence in my opinion. Oisin Gallen, Brennan (2) and Niall O’Donnell cut the gap to just four points. Bryan McMahon made it double scores but Glenswilly man Murphy kicked a free on 23 minutes to leave the scores 1-07 to 0-06. McMahon and McGee swapped scores, before Gallen cut the gap to just three points on 31 minutes. Newman had a goal ruled out for a square ball decision then just before the break. They finished strongly though with Cillian O’Sullivan and O’Reilly pointing leaving 5 between the sides at the short whistle.

Gallen pointed upon the restart Newman won and a free at the other end before Murphy pointed a Donegal free when he would have preferred if the advantage rule had been applied as a goal opportunity could of came about. McGee cut the gap to a three-point game again on 41 minutes but Newman kicked a free Murphy then kicked two in a row, one from a nice free and one from a well taken mark Graham Reilly was introduced and knocked over before Dardis followed up to stretch the lead to four once more . O’Donnell and Murphy replied in response for Donegal, Gallen hit their third in a row and the gap was just one with 55 minutes on the clock. Then came the goal on 57 minutes, Brennan blasted a close range effort to the Meath net to give a 2 point advantage to the Tir Chonaill men.

Meath’s day was about to get worse as as corner back Shane Gallagher dismissed on the stroke of 70 minutes after he picked up two yellow cards in the space of a few minutes. Murphy stroking over the resultant free to leave three between them. It was Donegal’s day though as they ran out 2 point winners.

Donegal – S Patton; S McMenamin, B McCole, P McGrath; D O’Baoill, L McLoone, E Ban Gallagher; H McFadden, J McGee (0-2); N O’Donnell (0-2), R McHugh, C McGonagle; O Gallen (0-4), M Murphy (0-7, 5f, 2m), J Brennan (1-2). Subs: N McGee for B McCole, E Doherty for L McLoone, M Langan for C McGonagle, E McHugh for D O’Baoill, F McGlynn for R McHugh.

Meath – A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, S Gallagher; J McEntee, D Keogan, R Ryan; B Menton (0-1), S McEntee (0-1); C O’Sullivan (0-2, 1f), B Brennan (0-1), B McMahon (0-2); B Dardis (0-1’45), M Newman (0-5, 2f, 1m), T O’Reilly (1-1). Subs: G Reilly (0-1) for B McMahon, D Campion for B Brennan, J Conlon for T O’Reilly, G McCoy for S McEntee.