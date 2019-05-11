GAA Results: Reid sparkles as Kilkenny claim win over Dublin

Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 1-21

Kilkenny opened the Leinster senior hurling championship with a 2-23 to 1-21 win over Mattie Kenny’s Dublin at a sunny Nowlan Park on Saturday evening.

TJ Reid was the hero as he so often has been for Kilkenny contributing 2-12 of the Cats total. Many would have felt Dublin could get over the line against Brian Cody’s men due to the long list of players out absent they had, players like Eoin Murphy, James Maher, Joey Holden, Robert Lennon, Conor Delaney, and Cillian Buckley all not fit to make the matchday panel.

Kilkenny have beaten Dublin in the first round of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship! Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 1-21 Check out the full-time highlights here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/YcoPA9YoIa — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 11, 2019

Dublin lead by 1-13 to 0-12 at the break. It was Dublin that race into a 1-03 to 0-03 lead. Sean Moran dispatching a penalty past Darren Brennan. Kilkenny closed the gap with TJ Reid coming to the fore, however, David Treacy pointed a free, Danny Sutcliffe also registered a white flag. Tomas Connolly, Liam Rushe, Sean Treacy, and Fergal Whitely also all pointed as Mattie Kenny’s men led by five points 1-10 to 0-08 after 27 minutes of play. In fairness, things could have got a lot worse for Kilkenny just before the break. Dublin were rewarded a second penalty after Liam Rushe was fouled. However, Sean Moran blazed his shot over the bar. Alan Murphy swung over three points for Kilkenny but despite this, they trailed by four at the short whistle.

TJ Reid came thundering into the game on the resumption. Kilkenny were never far away from Dublin and kept within touch. Reid from the Ballyhale club fired over three frees to bring the sides level, before he combined with Colin Fennelly in a one-two move to fire to the net. David Treacy restored the Dublin lead with a placed ball, but Kilkenny were been urged on by the vocal home support. Colin Fennelly won a penalty after he was fouled by Sean Moran and Alan Nolan. The advantage would probably be the option as Fennelly would score but the referee brought it back for a penalty. TJ Reid duly obliged from the penalty spot. Richie Leahy and Ger Aylward tagged on points as Brian Cody’s make it 1 win from 1 game. The Cats play Carlow next weekend. Dublin will have home advantage against Wexford in what will be a must win game for them now.

Kilkenny: D Brennan; P Murphy, P Deegan, T Walsh (0-1); E Morrissey, H Lawlor, C Fogarty; P Walsh (0-1), A Murphy (0-3); A Mullen (0-1), W Walsh (0-1), TJ Reid (2-12, 11f, 1 pen, 1 ’65’); B Ryan, C Fennelly, G Aylward (0-2). Subs: R Leahy (0-2) for Morrissey (HT), R Hogan for Ryan (40mins).

Dublin: A Nolan; D O’Connell (0-1), E O’Donnell, P Smyth; S Barrett, C Crummey (0-2), S Moran (1-2, 1-1, 1 pen, 1f); S Treacy (0-1), T Connolly (0-1); F Whitely (0-2), D Sutcliffe (0-4), D Treacy (0-6, 6f); P Ryan (0-1), L Rushe (0-1), E Dillon. Subs: R McBride for Connolly (51mins), C Keaney for Ryan (61), C Boland for S Treacy (66), J Malone for D Treacy (70), R Hayes for Rushe (70)