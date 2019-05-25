GAA Results: Roscommon book Connacht final place with 2-12 to 0-17 win over Mayo

Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17

Roscommon booked their place in the Connacht Final with Galway next month after a 2-12 to 0-17 win over Mayo MacHale Park on Saturday night. The game went down to the wire and could of went to extra time only for a Kevin McLoughlin free to be waved wide in stoppage time. As a result, Roscommon claimed their first win at the Castlebar venue since 1986.

In a rip-roaring start to the game, Roscommon had two goals inside the first 11 minutes. Cathal Cregg got a goal on 5 minutes finding the top corner after leaving Keith Higgins and Matthew Ruane trailing behind. That goal came after scores from Darren Coen and Matthew Ruane for Mayo. Patrick Durcan and Jason Doherty put Mayo back in front only for Ultan Harney to register the Rossies second goal on 11 minutes. The goal came from a poor short kick-out from Breaffy man Rob Hennelly, it was turned over by Harney, who double palmed the ball to the net. Conor Daly increased the lead to four points with a well-taken score and after 15 minutes, it was 2-02 to 0-04. Lee Keegan and Evan Regan cut the gap to just two points, but the man of the match Conor Cox kicked two scores to ensure the gap remained at four after 20 minutes. O’Malley kicked a 45 for Roscommon, but James Horan’s charges landed four of the next five points before the short whistle. Darren Coen, Evan Regan, Lee Keegan and Matthew Ruane all registering scores to keep them in touch. O’Malley would kick another 45 in between them scores.

Evan Regan had the gap back to three on 38 minutes. O’Malley kicked another 45 before Conor Cox kicked a beautiful score from distance. This meant Anthony Cunningham’s charges were three points to the good. Darren Coen kicked a brace to leave the minimum between the sides with 46 minutes on the clock, Conor Cox and Andy Moran traded scores and the sides were level after 51 minutes when Durcan kicked a superb score. Enda Smith kicked Roscommon back into the lead, but Mayo through Fergal Boland regained the lead. Boland with kick two points in a matter of minutes. Conor Cox kicked a free on 63 minutes to tie up the game once more and it was nail-biting stuff in Castlebar.

Into five minutes off added time and David Murray was given a black card, which meant Roscommon were down to 14 men having used all their substitutes. Cathal Cregg stepped up to the plate on 73 minutes to deliver the match-winning score after Lee Keegan and Andy Moran missed chances for Mayo. Kevin McLoughlin had a last gasp free for Mayo but it went narrowly wide and Roscommon held on for a much deserved win.

Roscommon: D O’Malley (0-3, 1f. 2 45s); D Murray, S Mullooly, C Daly (0-1); N Daly, C Hussey, R Daly; T O’Rourke, S Killoran; H Darcy, C Cregg (1-0), N Kilroy; U Harney (1-0), C Cox (0-5, 2fs), A Glennon (0-1).

Subs used: D Murtagh for Glennon; E Smith (0-1) for C Cregg; D Smith for Harney; C Devaney for Darcy; B Stack for R Daly (inj); F Cregg (0-1) for Kilroy.

Mayo used: R Hennelly; C Barrett, B Harrison, K Higgins; P Durcan (0-2), M Plunkett, L Keegan (0-1); M Ruane (0-2), A O’Shea; F Boland (0-2), J Doherty (0-1, 1f), D O’Connor; E Regan (0-3, 2fs), D Coen (0-5), K McLoughlin.

Subs: A Moran (0-1) for Coen; C Diskin for Regan; C Loftus for Doherty; C Treacy for Moran (black card).