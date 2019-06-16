GAA Results: Tipperary edge out Limerick 1-22 to 0-21 but sides to meet again

Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 0-21

Tipperary claimed 1-22 to 0-21 4 point win over Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday. However, despite the result, both teams will meet each other in the Munster Final in two weeks time at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipp extend their lead at start of second half – live now on @RTE2 highlights on this evening’s programme 9.30pm #rtegaa #gaa #TIPLIM pic.twitter.com/Vi687wTg4B — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 16, 2019

This was the second defeat of the round robin campaign in the Munster Hurling Championship for the Treaty County which will leave plenty to ponder for John Kiely and his management side going into the final. Limerick edged to an early lead with Shane Dowling and Aaron Gillane pointing. However, the Premier men would go on to hit five unanswered points to take a 0-05 to 0-02 lead midway through the first half. Aaron Gillane then pointed from a free, before club mate Diarmuid Byrnes decreased the gap to just one point after 21 minutes. Liam Sheedy’s charges though hit three points with Michael Breen, Jake Morris, and the impressive Jason Forde. Seamus Callanan and Jason Forde hit further points before Gillane hit his fifth free to leave Tipperary 0-12 to 0-08 ahead at the break.

Tipperary had a goal inside two minutes of the second half through Callanan. The Drom and Inch man taking a pass from John McGrath, before finishing past Nicky Quaid. The Tipperary lead was pushed out to five points. Limerick kept in touch though as Tom Morrissey landed two points. Jason Forde hit his second sideline of the day over the bar and the gap was out five with 17 minutes left. Cian Lynch was introduced but Limerick couldn’t get the required scores as Tipperary ran out four-point winners.

Limerick will need a much better performance in the final if they are to win. However, I suspect several players that were left out for this game will start the next day including Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy, and Gearoid Hegarty. Their reliance on frees from Aaron Gillane and Diarmuid Byrnes is something that probably disappointed John Kiely in this game and they will need to work on that for the final.

Tipperary – B Hogan; C Barrett, S Barry, S O Brien; B Maher(0-1), Padraic Maher(0-2), R Maher; M Breen(0-1), N McGrath(0-2,1f); Patrick Maher, J O Dwyer(0-1), J Morris(0-1); J McGrath(0-2), S Callanan(1-4), J Forde(0-8, 4fs, 2 sidelines); Subs – A Flynn for Barrett(31mins), D McCormack for Patrick Maher(38mins), R Burns for Breen(47mins), M Kehoe for Morris(62mins), W Connors for J McGrath(67mins);

Limerick – N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes(0-3,2fs), D Morrissey, P O Loughlin; D O Donovan, W O Donoghue; S Dowling(0-1), K Hayes, T Morrissey(0-3); A Gillane(0-12,10fs), S Flanagan, P Casey; Subs – G Mulcahy(0-1) for Flanagan(half-time), C Boylan for Dowling(43mins), P Ryan for Casey(57mins), C Lynch(0-1) for O Donoghue(55mins), D Reidy for Hayes(63mins);