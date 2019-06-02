GAA Results: Tipperary topple Clare by 3-21 to 0-17 in Munster Hurling Championship

Tipperary 3-21 Clare 0-17

Tipperary produced a sizzling performance against Clare as they came away from Ennis with a 13 point win in the Munster senior hurling championship. The win basically now guarantees Liam Sheedy’s charges a Munster Final spot.

The sides went blow for blow in the first 10 minutes. However, it was Noel McGrath’s well-taken goal on 21 minutes that gave Tipperary a nice cushion. Tipperary would go on to register a 40th-minute goal from Drom and Inch star and captain Seamus Callanan. That Callanan goal came after a Jason Forde free came back off the post. Patrick Maher grabbed the match winners on 49 minutes and Tipperary could do as they wished against a Clare side that would see Peter Duggan, John O’Conlon and Shane O’Donnell all substituted. McGrath’s goal was the spark that ignited Tipperary, as for Clare they would only score 2 points from play from the 20th minute to the 70h.

Check out the full-time highlights from Clare v Tipperary here! pic.twitter.com/GZROCKYPs8 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 2, 2019

The Tipperary forwards for instance notched up some nice tallies, John McGrath 0-06 from play, Noel McGrath 1-02, Seamus Callanan 1-02 and Patrick Maher 1-02. Tipperary lead at the break 1-14 to 0-11 at the break John McGrath hitting 0-03 and Noel hitting two for the Premier men. Goals from Callanan and Maher had Tipperary 13 points ahead with 20 minutes left.

Clare’s backlash of any sort never came as Tipperary once again accumulate 30 points for the third successive game in the round robin series.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Alan Flynn; Ronan Maher, Brendan Maher (0-01), Padraic Maher; Noel McGrath (1-02), Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, John O’Dwyer (0-01), Patrick Maher (1-02); Jason Forde (0-07, 0-07f), Seamus Callanan (1-02), John McGrath (0-06)

Subs: Willie Connors for Breen (55), Jake Morris for O’Dwyer (60), Robert Byrne for R. Maher (66), Ger Browne for McCormack (68)

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Seadna Morey, Patrick O’Connor, David McInerney; Cathal Malone, Jack Browne, David Fitzgerald (0-01); Shane Golden (0-01), Colm Galvin; Peter Duggan (0-09, 0-08f), Tony Kelly (0-03, 0-02f), Diarmuid Ryan (0-01); Podge Collins (0-01), John Conlon, Shane O’Donnell

Subs: Conor Cleary for Morey (52), Aidan McCarthy (0-01) for Duggan (57), Gary Cooney for Conlon (59), Aron Shanagher for O’Donnell (64), Ryan Taylor for Golden (67)