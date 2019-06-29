GAA Results: Tyrone beat Kildare 2-22 to 1-15 in Newbridge

Kildare 1-15 Tyrone 2-22

Tyrone booked their place in Round 4 of the All-Ireland qualifiers with a convincing 10 point win over Kildare at Newbridge.

It was a good game of football to be fair. The sides notching up 3-37 between them. Tyrone got off to a dream start and had a goal on the board inside 6 minutes. Kieran McGeary and Cathal McShane combined to set up Niall Sludden, who let the ball off to Michael Cassidy to finish to the net. Mickey Harte’s charges led by five points after 10 minutes. Peter Harte knocking his second of the game over the bar. Neill Flynn got Cian O’Neill’s men on the scoreboard after some good work by Chris Healy. Rory Brennan raided forward to register a score, the Red Hands running game causing Kildare plenty of trouble. Mattie Donnelly knocked over an 18th-minute point to leave six between the sides before Fergal Conway kicked a brace to keep Kildare in touch.

Kildare got a well-deserved goal on 31 minutes. It was a well-worked goal. Fergal Conway began the move, with Peter Kelly and Keith Cribbin also involved. Kevin Feely also got involved and he would be the man that would fire past Niall Morgan in the Tyrone goal. Harte would respond with his third score of the game, while Darren McCurry closed the scoring to give Tyrone a 1-09 to 1-06 lead at half time.

Frank Burns and Cathal McShane scored two points on the resumption. Kevin Feely kicked a nice score for Kildare with two fantastic scores. However, Kildare’s chances of winning the game were reduced greatly when Mick O’Grady was sent off on a second booking. That man Feely and Conway were keeping Kildare in the game, Tommy Moolick, Adam Tyrrell and Neill Flynn all kicked points. With 10 minutes left the game was still in the melting pot with only four points separating the sides. However, the game was all but over when Tyrone grabbed their second goal through Darren McCurry who palmed the ball to the net on 64 minutes. It remains to be seen if O’Neill will be at the helm in 2020 or not, speaking to Off the Ball he said “Although we were chasing in the first half at the start, we chased it at the start of the second half. They kept, kept playing so my thoughts now are really with the players. “Spend a bit of time with them tonight and the management and the backroom. We’ll see where things go from there.”

Tyrone – N Morgan; HP McGeary, R McNamee, R Brennan (0-1); M Cassidy (1-0), F Burns (0-2), K McGeary; C Cavanagh (0-1), B Kennedy; M Donnelly (0-3), N Sludden, P Harte (0-7, 3f); D McCurry (1-2), C McShane (0-5, 2f), C Meyler. Subs: B McDonnell for B Kennedy (BC), M McKernan for K McGeary, C McAliskey (0-1) for N Sludden, K Coney for D McCurry, C McLaughlin for HP McGeary, A McCrory for M Cassidy.

Kildare – M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, P Kelly (0-1); C O’Donoghue, E Doyle, D Hyland; K Feely (1-2), F Conway (0-3); D Slattery, C Healy, K Cribbin; A Tyrrell (0-5, 4f), B McCormack, N Flynn (0-3, 2f). Subs: J Hyland for B McCormack, T Moolick (0-1) for K Cribbin, M Barrett for C Healy, E O’Flaherty for D Slattery, K O’Callaghan for N Flynn, C McNally for J Hyland