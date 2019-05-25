GAA Results: Tyrone book Ulster semi-final with 2-23 to 2-09 win over Antrim

Tyrone 2-23 Antrim 2-09

Tyrone advanced to an Ulster semi-final meeting with either Fermanagh or Donegal as they easily accounted for Antrim at the Athletic Grounds by 2-23 to 2-09 on Saturday. The win means Mickey Harte’s men are just one win away from a provincial final.

Michael Cassidy and the excellent Cathal McShane posted the first two points on the scoreboard. James McAuley kicked a score for Antrim. McShane cancelled out an effort from McBride. Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte responded once more for the Red Hands. Frank Burns and Rory Brennan also registered white flags as Tyrone had a 0-07 to 0-02 lead after 18 minutes. McShane kicked a free before Richard Donnelly left six between the sides. Ben McDonnell was then subsequently given a black card after dragging down McBride. Ryan Murray kicked the free over the bar. McShane hit back before McCann found the net for the Red Hands. Ryan Murray kicked two points, either side of a McShane score. Niall Sludden, Richard Donnelly, Niall Morgan, Mattie Donnelly, and Cathal McShane closed the scoring 1-15 to 0-04 at half time game over.

McBride and McShane traded scores on the resumption. Ronan McNamee and Patrick McCormick then registered scores for their respective sides. McCormick finishing a goal past Niall Morgan to put a bit of respectability on the scoreboard. Ryan Murray kicked over a free, before Darren McCurry and Conor McAliskey pointed. It was all pretty much target practice coming down the home straight as Richard Donnelly kicked his sides 21st point of the game. Antrim did get a second goal thanks to Matthew Fitzpatrick with 57 minutes played, it was 1-21 to 2-07. Tyrone got another goal thanks to McAliskey and he followed that up with a point to leave 15 points between the teams on 60 minutes. Murray kicked a few more frees but they were consolation scores as Tyrone ran out easy winners.

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-1, ’45); HP McGeary, R McNamee (0-1), R Brennan (0-1); T McCann (1-0), P Hampsey, M Cassidy (0-1); C Cavanagh, B McDonnell; R Donnelly (0-3), N Sludden (0-1), F Burns (0-1); P Harte (0-1, 1f), C McShane (0-6, 3f), M Donnelly (0-3). Subs: C Grugan for McDonnell (23mins, BC), A McCrory for Hampsey (HT), C McAliskey (1-2, 1f) for Harte (41), K Coney (0-1) for M Donnelly (41), D McCurry (0-1) for McShane (41), C McCann for Sludden (54)

Antrim: P Nugent; P McCormack (1-0), R Johnston, P Gallagher; P McBride (0-2, 2f), D Lynch, N Delargey; C Duffin, S Beatty, J McAuley (0-1), M Fitzpatrick (1-0), K Quinn; R Murray (0-6, 5f), J Smith, O Eastwood. Subs: R McNulty for Smith (HT), E Walsh for Eastwood (49mins), R Scott for Quinn (51), M McCarry for Beatty (54), J Mallon for McAuley (62), C Mallon for Walsh (76)