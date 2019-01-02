GAA results – Waterford beat Cork in Munster hurling league

It was a good start to 2019 for Waterford hurlers as they came from behind at halftime against Cork to win their Munster hurling league match in Mallow.

Cork 1-18

Waterford 1-24

Aiden Walsh from Kanturk scored the only goal of the first half that was dominated by the home side thanks to Declan Dalton who was on fire with the frees. The rebels had led by 5pts after 20min but it went in at the break Cork 1-11 to Waterford’s 0-12.

The Brick Walsh who was starting his 17th season got The Diese off to a great start in the second half with a GOAL and Waterford never looked back, they lead by 6pts with seven minutes to play but Cork made a late rally to get back within 3pts but Waterford scored the last three scores in injury time to win by 6pts. Paraic Fanning’s side got a well-deserved victory.

Waterford: Billy Nolan; Shane McNulty, Shane Fives, Noel Connors; Jordan Henley, Mark O’Brien, Kevin Moran (0-2); Jamie Barron (0-2), Michael Walsh (1-0); DJ Foran, Mikey Kearney (0-4), Brian O’Halloran; Thomas Ryan (0-2), Stephen Bennett (0-13, 10f), Colm Roche. Subs: Conor Prunty for O’Brien (55mins), Stephen Roche for Walsh (56), Austin Gleeson for Moran (66), Jack Prendergast (0-1) for Roche (67), Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart) for McNulty (70)

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, David Griffin, David Lowney; Christopher Joyce (0-1), Tim O’Mahony (0-1), Robery Downey; Conor Cahalane, William Kearney (0-1); Cormac Murphy (0-3), Michael O’Halloran (0-2), Aidan Walsh (1-0); Jamie Coughlan, Declan Dalton (0-9, 7f), Robbie O’Flynn (0-1). Subs: Cormac Beausang for O’Flynn (25mins, inj), Conor O’Callaghan for Lowney (25, inj), Eoghan Murphy for Walsh (HT), Seán O’Leary Hayes for Downey (65), Paul Leopold for Coughlan (66)