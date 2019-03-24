GAA Results: Waterford beat Galway to reach league final

Waterford 1-18 Galway 0-19

Stephen Bennett’s 32 minute from a long range was the difference as the Deise who had 14 men with 55 minutes played steered past Galway at Nowlan Park on Sunday. They will now play All-Ireland Champions Limerick in Croke Park next weekend.

It was Galway who started the game much better than their counterparts here. They took a 0-05 to 0-01 lead after just 4 minutes. Davy Glennon coming to the fore with two nice scores from play. However, Pauric Fanning’s charges hit back with Pauric Mahony, Stephen Bennett and Michael Kearney registering white flags. The gap was down to just two points after 25 minutes of play. The Tribesmen hit back though as they hit three points in a row to regain control of matters. However, Stephen Bennett notched 1-01 before the break left just a point between the sides. Bennett’s goal came after his effort from a free deceived Galway goalkeeper Fergal Flannery and went straight to the back of the net. Canning hit his third point not long after that goal which gave Micheal Donoghue’s men a two point advantage at the break.

Waterford to their credit were superb after the break, they turned on the style. Cathal Mannion hit his fourth point of the game, while Portumna man Canning registered his 7th and Galway had the three point cushion after 48 minutes. Waterford hit a purple patch though, Bennett pointed a free, before Peter Hogan scored to cut the gap to just one point. Bennett levelled matters with another score, before Callum Lyons registered a superb score on 60 minutes to give Waterford the lead, 1-15 to 0-17. Pauric Mahony hit two points before Bennett fired over another couple of scores, Waterford had Mikey Kearney dismissed but that didn’t even halt their win. Galway missed a couple of chance in the final 5 minutes, Joe Canning missed a goal chance.

It was Waterford’s day however and the Deise fans will be delighted to have a trip to Croke Park next weekend.

Waterford – S O’Keeffe; S McNulty, C Lyons (0-1), N Connors; Philip Mahony, T de Burca, K Moran; J Barron (0-2), C Dunford; A Gleeson (0-1), M Kearney (0-1), Pauric Mahony (0-3); T Ryan (0-1), Stephen Bennett (1-7, 1-6f), Shane Bennett. Subs: J Prendergast (0-1) for C Dunford, P Hogan (0-1) for T Ryan, C Roche for T de Burca, DJ Foran for A Gleeson.

Galway – F Flannery; R Burke, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Killeen, P Mannion, A Harte; C Mannion (0-4), K Hussey (0-1); J Coen (0-1), C Whelan (0-1), J Canning (0-7, 5f); D Glennon (0-3), N Burke, B Concannon (0-1). Subs: J Grealish for D Morrissey, J Flynn (0-1f) for N Burke, T Haran for J Coen, J Mannion for J Canning, J Hanbury for P Killeen.

Referee – P O’Dwyer.