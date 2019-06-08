GAA Results: Wexford claim 2-28 to 0-19 win over Carlow

Wexford 2-28 Carlow 0-19

Wexford produced a good second half performance to beat Carlow by 14 points in front of a large crowd at Wexford. It was Davy Fitzgerald’s side first win of the Leinster Championship following draws with Galway and Dublin in the previous two outings. They now set themselves up nicely for next weekend where they face Kilkenny at Wexford Park where a Leinster Final place will be at stake for sure.

Wexford looked to have Carlow in serious bother in the opening 5 minutes as they strolled into a 1-02 to 0-00 lead. Conor McDonald and Lee Chin raised white flags, before St Martin’s club man Rory O’Connor raised the first green flag after powering through the Carlow defence. Wexford opened up a 1-04 to 0-01 lead, but Carlow mounted a stern comeback to their credit. They had two-goal chances, Paudie Foley coming to the rescue with a goal-line clearance from Martin Kavanagh. Mark Fanning was then forced to make a save from Christopher Nolan. Lee Chin knocked over two free for the Slaneysiders, while Paul Morris also hit a point from play. Eoin Nolan and Martin Kavanagh pointed for Carlow as they only trailed by five, 1-08 to 0-06 after 22 minutes. Colm Bonnar’s men would have the gap back to just two points after 30 minutes, 1-08 to 0-09, as they rattled off three points in a row two Martin Kavanagh frees and a nice score from Christopher Nolan. Lee Chin pointed on 35 minutes, but Carlow hit the last few scores of the half through Sean Whelan and John Michael Nolan, it was 1-10 to 0-11 at the break.

Wexford looked to have got a stern dressing down from Fitzgerald at half time as they raced into a 1-18 to 0-14 lead by the 49th minute. Davy also moved down to sideline after he opted to stay in the stands for the first half. Cathal Dunbar coming to the fore with three points. Wexford then got a goal that virtually killed off the game, Aidan Nolan found McDonald who found the back of the net. Lee Chin hit two quick points, before Seamus Casey and Paudie Foley raised white flags. It was 2-22 to 0-17, Wexford lost Shaun Murphy on a second yellow card in that time also.

Carlow lost Richard Coady and Martin Kavanagh in a similar fashion through yellow cards and then a red. Wexford finished very strongly as Joe O’Connor, David Dunne, Lee Chin (free and 65), Conor McDonald and Diarmuid O’Keeffe all pointed in which would help with the scoring difference if it comes down to it to determine what sides make the Leinster Final.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-11 (8 frees, 1 ’65), Conor McDonald 1-4, Rory O’Connor 1-1, Cathal Dunbar 0-3, Paul Morris, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Pádraig Foley 0-2 each, Seamus Casey, Joe O’Connor, David Dunne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-13 (1 ’65, 9 frees), Chris Nolan 0-2, Eoin Nolan, Seán Whelan, John Michael Nolan, Edward Byrne 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: Mark Fanning; Damien Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohoe; Shaun Murphy, Matthew O’Hanlon, Pádraig Foley; Rory O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Liam Óg McGovern, Lee Chin, Kevin Foley; Cathal Dunbar, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris. Subs: Shane Reck for Murphy (temp., 27-32); Aidan Nolan for Morris (50); David Dunne for O’Connor (58); Seamus Casey for McGovern (58); Shane Reck for Donohoe (60); Joe O’Connor (0-01) for Dunbar (70).

CARLOW: Brian Tracey; Kevin McDonald, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Eoin Nolan, David English, Richard Coady; Jack Kavanagh, Seán Whelan; John Michael Nolan, Martin Kavanagh, Edward Byrne; James Doyle, Seamus Murphy, Chris Nolan. Subs: Jon Nolan for Joyce (56); Seamus Murphy for Byrne (64); 22 Ger Coady for M Doyle (66); Diarmuid Byrne for John Michael Nolan (68).

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim).