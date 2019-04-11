GAA Young Hurler of the Year 2019 Prediction

A look at the young hurler of the year betting odds for 2019 with the hurling championship just 5 weeks away now. Plenty of young talent are in the mix and we can you take you through them below.

Limerick’s Kyle Hayes is the favourite to win the award. If Limerick reach the All-Ireland it will even greater his chances more. A man for the big stage always comes up trumps when Limerick need him. He is 11/4. Next in the betting is Rory O’Connor for Wexford. O’Connor has been exceptional since breaking into the Wexford side. If Wexford are to do anything he will need to be at his best, hence why is he prominent in the betting. Diarmuid Ryan is next in the betting, the Cratloe club man showed us how good he was in the league. He notched up some lovely scores and has always put in 100% in terms of performances.

Three Tipperary players are next in the betting. Jake Morris is first at 10/1, he was on the team last year, but has shown this year that he can mix it at this level. Ger Browne and Mark Kehoe are next in the betting at 12/1 each, these players have shown us they can do it U21 and minor level, if given chance by Sheedy they will deliver on the summer stage to. Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan is 14/1 in the betting, he puts in workman performance every game he plays. He will find it hard to get into the Kilkenny forward line however. Limerick’s Conor Boylan is 16/1 to get the award, he is another player that may struggle to get into the Limerick starting team as they have amazing strength and depth.

Looking further down the list, several other players like Jack O’Connor (Wexford) 25/1, Jack Prendergast (Waterford) also 25/1 and Gary Cooney 40/1 all complete the betting.