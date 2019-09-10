Galvin ratified as Wexford senior football manager

Kerry man Paul Galvin has been officially unveiled as the new Wexford senior football manager. He has been appointed on a two-year term.

The four-time All-Ireland winner was put up for nomination last month and news was made official on Tuesday evening at the Wexford County Board meeting. Galvin will now lead Wexford into 2020, where his first action will be to get them out of Division 4.

Galvin has got no inter-county experience under his belt, but he knows what it takes to win an All-Ireland. He has managerial experience from working with the Underdogs show on TG4 which should also stand to him. I expect Galvin will start with a clean slate in Wexford and he has been spotted at several club games over the last weeks since news broke that he would become Wexford boss. Galvin’s management team will consist of Tadgh O’Donoghue, Eamonn Sayers and then former Wexford footballers Mattie Forde and Shane Roche. The Finuge man replaces Paul O’Loughlin who stepped down after two years following a heavy qualifier defeat at the hands of Derry.