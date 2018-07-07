Galway ask FIFA to move World Cup Final time

Galway have penned a letter requesting that the FIFA President Gianni Infantino change the kick off time of the World Cup Final on Sunday week is moved to avoid a clash with the county’s clash with Kerry in the Super 8 quarter finals.

The World Cup finishes up on July 15th, but this in turn coincides with the Westerner’s game with the Kingdom. Galway have indeed sent a letter to footballing headquarters asking for a request to change the time of the kick off. The letter which was signed by the secretary of Galway GAA, Sean O hEidin goes on to say:

Gianni a chara. I write to formally request that you consider delaying the kick-off in your final on Sunday week, 15 July 2019, from 4pm (GMT) to 6pm (GMT).

“As it stands your final clashes with the Galway v Kerry game in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final Phase 1 game, which will throw in at 4pm (GMT) in Croke Park and will finish at 5.25pm, with no extra-time to be played.

“If this clash is not addressed by FIFA then your worldwide audience will be diminished as many of (the) supporters will give priority to attending and watching the Galway v Kerry game.

“An additional advantage for delaying your kick-off to 6pm is that even if the game goes to extra-time and a penalty shootout, your game will be finished in time for the Sunday Game at 9.30pm.”

Your move Gianni…

We all know this is a joke but it just goes to show the bit of humour. It’s great to see of course and who knows they may get a response they are looking for or may be not!