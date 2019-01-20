Galway beat Wexford to win the 2019 Walsh Cup hurling final

Galway hurlers beat Wexford to win the first piece of silverware for the 2019 season, Joe Canning scored 13pts.

Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-20

Canning score 3pts from play and 10pts from free pucks as Galway came from behind to win by 6pts, Both teams ended the game with 13 players, Galway playing the entire second half without Padraic Mannion and Jarlath Mannion while Wexford were only without Liam Ryan and Cathal Dunbar towards the end of the match.

Galway lead 1-08 to 0-08 at half time due to the only goal of match by corner back Harte, Galway never looked back and thanks to the free taking of Joe Canning and some super scores by Cathal Mannion they ran out winners by 6pts

Galway – F Flannery; J Grealish, R Burke, A Harte (1-0); K Hussey, P Mannion, J Mooney; C Mannion (0-4), S Kilduff (0-1); R O’Meara, J Canning (0-13, 10f), J Coyne (0-1); J Mannion, S Bleahene (0-1), D Glennon (0-1). Subs: J Coen for J Mooney, J Flynn for J Coyne, S Linnane (0-1) for S Kilduff, K Cooney for R O’Meara, S Bannon for S Linnane, T Haran (0-1) for S Bleahene.

Wexford – M Fanning (0-1pen); S Reck, L Ryan, C Firman; S Donohoe, M O’Hanlon (0-2), S Murphy; A Nolan, D O’Keeffe (0-1); I Byrne (0-5f), K Foley (0-1), D Dunne (0-2); C Dunbar (0-1), C McDonald (0-2), L Og McGovern. Subs: D Reck for C Firman, P Foley (0-2, 1f, 1’65) for S Reck, P Morris (0-2) for I Byrne, S Casey for L Og McGovern, R Higgins for A Nolan, H Kehoe (0-1) for D Dunne.