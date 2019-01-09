Galway footballers get massive boost

The Galway Senior Footballers have received a massive boost with news that 2017-2018 Club Footballer Liam Silke will be returning as well as Killian McDaid, Silke was a major player in Corofin’s All-Ireland triumph in 2017/18 before setting off on his travels , while McDaid will return home following a season with AFL side Carlton.

Speaking about the news 2018 All-Star corner forward Ian Burke said Yeah, it’s good to have new lads in there to freshen it up,” said Burke. “It’s obviously well needed. New lads are always welcome. They bring a different dynamic to the environment and it’s good to have those lads back. “There are one or two others who are coming in as well. It’s exciting times for Galway. It’s going to be a good year hopefully. It’ll be a tough challenge too, but that’s inter-county football.”Burke said the main focus of the squad is the Allianz League, but they have to deal with Mayo this coming Sunday.

The panel itself looks strong from 2019, however, a major loss is Paddy Tally. He had a major influence on the brand of football the Tribesmen played last year especially. Tally has since been appointed manager of Down. Speaking about Tally, Burke told the Official GAA website “Paddy was a brilliant football coach,”“When he was with Galway he was a smart man who brought a lot of good concepts to us. He’ll make a great manager, I’d imagine, and he’s definitely an asset to Down.”

Burke has been splitting his time with club commitments owing to Corofin once again qualifying for the last four. They will come up against Donegal champions Gaoth Dobhair, Burke said “Every team you face offers something different so we’re just focused on a very good Ghaoth Dobhair team. You see all the players they have and the teams they’ve beaten, so we’re under no illusions about what to expect coming up against them. “Look, it’s six weeks pretty much out to the game so we’re fully focused on that and trying to get ourselves in the best shape we can to give it a good crack.”

Galway open their National League season with a home time against Cavan on the 27th of January with a 2.30pm throw in.