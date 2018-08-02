Galway v Clare replay Preview, Team news & Betting advice.

Galway v Clare

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship

Semi-Final Replay

Semple Stadium, Thurles 2pm Sunday 5th August 2018

Neighbours Galway and Clare must do it all again eight days after their epic semi-final clash that ended 1-30 apiece after extra-time.

When we cast an eye back to the Summer of 2018, it will be remembered for sunshine and epic Hurling encounters. This year’s Championship has treated us to game after game of high drama and high scoring totals. Scoring records were broken by Galway and Clare on Saturday, with the first Championship game in which both sides score over 30 points. Only for Limerick and Cork to surpass their amassed tally on Sunday with a shootout that produced a combined total of 78 points (Limerick 3-32 Cork 2-31).

Clare must have feared the worst after Galway galloped into an early lead, 1-07 to 0-2 by the 16th minute. The repositioning of Colm Galvin to sweeper stemmed the tide for the banner and they gradually got a foothold in the game. They outscored Galway by 8 points to 3 during the rest of the half and trailed by four at the break. Galway were left to rue the twelve wides that they hit during the first half as Clare pegged them back in the second half with some fine shooting from distance from Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly and John Conlon. Extra time brought more drama and intrigue as Aron Shanagher’s goal edged the banner ahead for the first time, Galway scored three in a row as they looked to snatch it at the death, but Jason McCarthy ensured the sides would have to do it all again on Sunday.

News from the Galway camp suggests that Joe Canning, (scorer of 12 points in the drawn match), should be fit for the replay, however, Gearoid McInerney is unlikely to be fit after a muscle injury. Adrian Tuohy and Conor Whelan are also carrying knocks and will face fitness tests prior to the game.

Galway’s last outing in Thurles was their Leinster final victory against Kilkenny, While Clare will have less fond memories of their Munster final defeat to Cork at the same venue a week previously.

Clare have no fresh injury concerns and it will be interesting to see how they deploy Colm Galvin on Sunday. Will he start in a sweeper role or will Clare go with a conventional layout from the off. They’ll be looking for a better start this week and if they can get their shape right then the current holders will be in danger of losing their crown on Sunday.

Team News

Team news will be published here as soon as it becomes available.

Betting Advice

Once again Galway are favourites at 4/7, while Clare are best priced at 15/8. The draw is priced from 9/1. Clare are available with a two point head start on the handicap market.