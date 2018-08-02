Galway V Monaghan Preview, Team News and betting advice.

Galway v Monaghan

Super 8’s Group 1, Round 3

Pearse Stadium 6pm Saturday 4th August 2018

Monaghan have the opportunity to clinch a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals against a Galway side who have already assured themselves a place in Croke Park next weekend. The Farney men will still be disappointed not to have seen out the game against Kerry in Clones last time out. A late David Clifford goal means that if Kerry beat Kildare in Killarney then Monaghan will need at least a draw to progress.

There has been speculation that Galway might rest key players this weekend before next weekends semi-finals, however, that would increase the possibility of defeat and therefore a tougher semi-final against Dublin rather than the winner of the Donegal v Tyrone match if they avoid defeat to Monaghan.

The last time Galway and Monaghan met was also in Pearse Stadium in a Division 1 league meeting back in March, Galway won that game by 0-17 v 1-10, thanks partially to a red card for Monaghan’s Fintan Kelly just before half-time, which changed the momentum of that match. Indeed Monaghan may feel they have a score to settle in Galway and given the importance of the encounter to Monaghan I would expect to see them come out with all guns blazing from the off.

Team News

Betting Advice

The team news, especially from the Galway camp will have a large bearing on how I would see this game panning out. At present Galway are 4/6 while Monaghan are 2/1 and the draw is priced at 7/1. You can expect these prices to change once the team are announced. At the moment the 2/1 represents value.