Hanbury a doubt for All-Ireland Final

Galway defender John Hanbury has emerged as a doubt ahead of Galway’s All-Ireland Final meeting with Limerick on Sunday. It appears an ankle injury may keep him out of the game.

The superb corner back limped off injured in the semi-final replay win over Clare and is considered a massive doubt for the decider as Micheal O’Donoghue’s charges go in search of a second successive Liam McCarthy trophy. Former Galway player David Collins speaking on the RTE Game on Show on 2fm said that he was unable to confirm reports about the injury but that he was the biggest injury concern going into Sunday’s clash now that centre back Gearoid McInerney has recovered and looks set to start the showpiece at GAA headquarters.

Collins pointed out that Hanbury would have been tasked of marking Limerick star Aaron Gillane and is unsure whether any other defender have the dogged tactics to tie up the Patrickswell youngster. He said “John, if he is out, is a major loss. I had him tagged on Aaron Gillane,” said Collins. “Gillane is averaging 6-7 scores every game. Hanbury is tight, he’s sticky and if he is missing you are bringing in [Seán] Loftus or bringing [Adrian] Tuohy over. The former Galway captain went on to say further “If he is out, which I hope he is not,” added Collins. “But an ankle injury, if serious, you are looking at 2-3 weeks.” “It does unsettle a team if that decision is not being made.”

It remains to be seen if he will start of not but he will be given every chance I am sure by Micheal O’Donoghue to prove his fitness.