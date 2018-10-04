Horan confirmed as Mayo boss

James Horan will once again return to the helm of the Mayo senior footballers after the Mayo County board broke the news on Thursday night. Horan has been ratified for a four year period.

It was all but confirmed last week when Mick Solan withdrew his application for the position paving the way for Horan to step in once more. Indeed, Horan and Solan were the only two men nominated for the role. However it has now been confirmed by the county board and he will succeed Stephen Rochford who departed as boss in August citing a lack of support from County board officials.

Horan’s appointed was confirmed on Twitter by the @MayoGAA account in which they said “At Tonight’s Co Board meeting James Horan was ratified as manager for a four year term as manager of the Mayo senior football team, along with his management team of Daniel Forde (ballycgaa), Martin Barrett (@KiltaneGAA) and James Burke (@ArdnareeSarsGAA).

Horan’s first spell in charge of Mayo was successful enough but he failed to bring the Sam Maguire back West. He led Mayo to All-Ireland Final appearances in his four years in charge. These finals were in 2012 and 2013, where they lost out to Dublin and Donegal respectively.

Horan will be tasked with bringing in an extra forward or two that Mayo need. If they had that extra forward in the last 3 or 4 years I firmly believed they would have won an All-Ireland title. Time will tell for Mayo and Horan though but personally feel they have made a fantastic choice this time around.