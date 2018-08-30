Horan unsure about returning as Mayo boss

James Horan has played down reports that he is set for a return to manage the Mayo footballers a role he vacated in 2014.

Horan was installed as the bookmakers favourite immediately after Stephen Rochford called time on his tenure following the perceived lack of support from the Mayo county board. Horan lead Mayo to two All-Ireland finals in a row as manager in 2012 and 2013 but failed to get over the line in both, however in the Irish Daily Star he said “Since stepping down, I have done various other things and am managing Westport at the moment, which is something I’m really enjoying.” The former two time all-star said that a return to inter-county isnt on the radar short term. He acknowledged that his named has been mentioned since Rochford left the job but he has said no approach has been Mayo county board officials, “My name has been mentioned in relation to the Mayo post since Stephen Rochford left, but I’ve had no approach nor have I approached anyone he said.”

The Ballintubber club man also pointed out that a return to inter-county management will be on his terms, suggesting their may have been issues with the county before he departed. He said back in 2014 “People need to work together for the betterment of Mayo football and it’s fairly clear that this didn’t always happen,”

It remains to be seen whether an approach will be made for Horan who is the current even money favourite with the bookies. Whether he will take up the job is another thing but I am sure we will know in the coming weeks what is going to happen Mayo football. Jim McGuinness is also linked to the role.