GAA – Hurler of the Year 2019 Prediction

The 2019 Hurler of the Year odds are up on several sites and we can now take a look at them with some interesting looking odds available.

The current favourite for the hurler of the year is Limerick hurler Aaron Gillane. He has been hitting top form in the league racking up some high scores. If he continues to do so I expect his odds of 9/1 to slip further. Next in the betting is former hurler of the year TJ Reid. The Ballyhale man missed the league due to club commitments, but if Kilkenny are to win Liam this year he will once again be pivotal. Reid is 10/1. Cian Lynch who was hurler of the year in 2018 is 20/1 and next in the betting. Not many players retain their hurler of year crown but you couldn’t rule it out here as Lynch is a superb hurler. Cathal Mannion is next in the betting at 20/1, he has played at midfield most of the league, whether he will continue their now with Joe Canning out at centre forward is another question. Waterford pair Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson are next in the betting, Fourmilewater man Barron is 20/1 and former hurler and young hurler of the year Gleeson is 22/1.

Daithi Burke is 22/1 followed by 2013 hurler of the year Tony Kelly who will be expected to have a big year for the Banner. Patrick Horgan, Joe Canning, Padraic Mannion, John Conlon and Jason Forde are all 25/1. These should also be considered. Some other high outsiders, Richie Hogan 33/1, Stephen Bennett 33/1, Padraig Walsh 33/1, Diarmuid Byrnes 40/1, Eoghan O’Donnell 66/1 and Gearoid McInerney 80/1.

Some players that are 100/1 or higher include, Cathal Barrett 100/1, Conor Fogarty 100/1 and Paudie Foley 200/1.