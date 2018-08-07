Hurler of the Year Odds Who will win it ?

So with just one game left now in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship it’s time to take another look at the hurler of the year awards. Remember back at the start of the summer we done a list up of some players with potential to win the award well we are now revisiting to see who we personally think will win it.

Looking at the current odds Joe Canning is outright favourite at 10/3, Canning won the award last year but a big game in the final in 2 weeks time will not stop him from picking it up for a second straight year. Next is Padraig Mannion, he has been absolutely superb in defence. If I was backing anyone at present I would back him and would back him now before the odds shorten up he can be got at around 9/2 with most bookmakers. Another Galway players Daithi Burke is currently 6/1 to scoop the award, he has had another superb year at the edge of the square in the full back line for the Westerners. This trio will surely be all picking up all-stars no doubt October/November.

Limerick have a few players heading the market as well though. Aaron Gillane was outstanding in that win over Cork and he is 7/1 to win the hurler of the year award, he is followed by another Galway player Conor Whelan at 12/1, David Burke, Cathal Mannion and Cian Lynch all at 14/1. The outside bet for me would be John Conlon but hurlers of the year more often or not come from one of All-Ireland finalists. So it would be the top 5 or 6 players in the market you would want to be looking at for a bet.

In that case I will stick with Padraig Mannion, not just because I am a defender myself but because he has stood up this year and has shown he is a real leader for Galway. He has put in several man of the match displays also and a big display in the All-Ireland Final will surely see him going close to winning not only man of the match but hurler of the year, at 9/2 I would back him for hurler of the year.