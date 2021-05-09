Hurling 2A Live Scores – Kerry v Down, Meath v Offaly & Carlow Wicklow

We have Hurling 2A Live Scores updates – Kerry v Down, Meath v Offaly & Carlow Wicklow also have betting and starting teams. 

Hurling League 2A – Kerry v Down – Click here for Live Score Commentary 

Starting Teams
Kerry Team: TBA

Down: Stephen Keith; Michael Hughes, Caolan Taggart, John McManus; Gerard Hughes, Matt Conlon, Liam Savage; Donal Hughes, Chris Egan; Pearse Og McCrickard, Paul Sheehan, Ronan Costello; Daithi Sands, Eoghan Sands, Oisin MacManus.

Betting
Kerry 1/10
Draw 12/1
Down 6/1

Hurling League 2A – Meath v Offaly – Click for Live score commentary updates

Meath: Charlie Ennis; Mickey Burke, Shane Whitty, Sean Geraghty; Keith Keoghan, Darragh Kelly, James Toher; Paddy Conneely, Pauric O’Hanrahan; Daithi McGowan, Jack Regan, Alan Douglas; Gavin McGowan, Mark O’Sullivan, Adam Gannon.

Subs: Mark McCormack, Stephen Morris, James Kelly, Ben McGowan, Jack McGowan, Nicolas Potterton, Jack Walsh, Shane Brennan, Eamon O Donnchadha, Damien Healy, David Reilly.

Offaly: Conor Clancy; Joey Keenaghan, Ciaran Burke, Paddy Delaney; Brian Watkins, Ben Conneely, Killian Sampson; Leon Fox, Ross Ravenhill; Shane Kinsella, Eoghan Cahill, Liam Langton; Oisin Kelly, Adrian Hynes, Colm Gath.

Subs: Stephen Corcoran, Aidan Treacy, Damien Egan, Paddy Rigney, Padraic Guinan, Jordan Quinn, David Nally, Shane Dooley, John Murphy, Brian Duignan, Jason Sampson.

Betting

Meath 2/1
Draw 9/1
Offaly 4/9

Hurling League 2A – Carlow v Wicklow – Click for Live score commentary updates

Starting Teams
Carlow
Wicklow
Amazingly neither team has made any announcement.

Betting
Carlow 1/25
Draw 20/1
Wicklow 16/1

