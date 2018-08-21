Hurling All-Stars 2018, Who gets the votes?

So the 2018 hurling season is now over and once again many will be looking to the hurling all-star awards. We here at SportsNewsIreland have come up with our best 15 and our hurler and young hurler of the year award. We are open to debate on some of the positions as there was some tough calls to leave top hurlers out of the starting 15.

Our team of the year 2018

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) – Kilkenny’s number 1 was in fine form this year he was absolutely superb in the game against Limerick stopping shots from all directions and at all angles. Most consistent goalkeeper as well and always plays well and rarely makes a mistake. Has to be our choice for goalkeeper of the year 2018. Sean Finn (Limerick) – A massive year for the 22 year old Bruff corner back. Normally marks the best attacker in the opposition team handled Conor Whelan very well in the final and before that did well marking Pat Horgan of Cork. Surely has to get an all-star in my eyes. Daithi Burke (Galway) – The St Thomas’ man had a poor enough All-Ireland Final by his standards but his overall performance over the year surely has him nailed down for the number three spot on the all-star team of 2018. A solid performer at the edge of the square for the Tribesmen. Richie English (Limerick) – Another Limerick man in the full back line says it all about their defending in 2018.English was a no nonsense defender and put in solid performances throughout the Munster campaign and All-Ireland series. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick) – Hard choice this with Mark Coleman also an option but Byrnes got the selection. His aerial ability and distribution of the ball to his forwards especially in the final was a joy to watch from a neutral perspective. Declan Hannon (Limerick) – Solid as a rock at centre half back. He was the driving force as captain this year and really came into his own in the semi and final. Gave it his all. Padraig Mannion (Galway) – Despite been on the losing side this year Mannion was absolutely superb this year. He was a joy to watch at wing back, he adaptable can play any position in the backs as well which makes him unique. Has to be in the recknowing for hurler of the year. Cian Lynch (Limerick) – Lynch was the beating heart in this Limerick team. He was absolutely superb. He scored a cracker of a goal against Cork in the semi-final. All round team player and a nice guy on and off the field. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork) – Similar to Lynch, Fitzgibbon showed us what is good about Cork hurling ,his speed and point taking from midfield was a joy to watch. He has plenty of good days ahead of him and will no doubt be young hurler of the year 2018. Peter Duggan (Clare) – Was superb for the Banner this season put in several man of the match performances throughout the season. His performance against Galway in the drawn semi-final was stunning. Surely high on the list for an all-star. Joe Canning (Galway) – What can we say about this man. The Portumna man had another superb year in the maroon. Had a last minute free to tie up the game against Limerick but wasn’t to be. Will be in recknowing for hurler of year award yet again to. Tom Morrissey (Limerick) – Hard to leave this man out at just 22 years of age he has nerves of steel. Scored a fine goal in the final and has been outstanding all year at wing forward for the Shannonsiders. Seamus Harnedy (Cork) – Along with Pat Horgan was Cork’s best forward in 2018. Kept them going in games got some vital scores from play and some good goals. Hard not to leave out of the side. John Conlon (Clare) – Many were saying this man would be hurler of the year 2018. Unfortunately don’t think he will get it but what a summer he had in the primrose and blue. Unmarkable at times to be fair. Will get a nominee for hurler of the year would think though. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick) – Another star man for Limerick in the final scoring 1-02 and setting up a couple of scores to. He is real danger with the ball in hand and easily win a game on his own if given the space.

Players considered: Pat Horgan, David Burke, Conor Whelan, Dan Morrissey.

Hurler of the Year: Padraig Mannion – Mannion gets the award going on the basis of some excellent performances from February to All-Ireland Final day. He was superb at wing back for the Tribesmen to be fair.

Young Hurler of the Year : Darragh Fitzgibbon- The Charleville club man was outstanding and is easily the winner of this award. His performance in the semi-final loss to Limerick was outstanding scoring 0-04 from play. One to watch over the next 6, 7 or 8 years for sure.