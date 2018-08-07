James Owens to referee All-Ireland Hurling Final

Wexford’s James Owens will referee the All-Ireland Hurling Final between Galway and Limerick on August 19th the GAA have announced today.

Owens who hails from the Askamore club in the North of the county just outside of Gorey is no stranger to refereeing big games, in 2007 he refereed the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final , in 2008 he refereed the All-Ireland U21 Hurling Final and then in 2015 he took charge of the All-Ireland senior club final. Owens also took charge of several high profile games this summer and just 10 days ago was the man in the middle for the drawn All-Ireland semi-final between Galway and Clare at Croke Park. He also was the man in the middle for the Leinster final replay between Galway and Kilkenny in which Galway were victorious. This summer he also refereed Kilkenny’s Leinster round robin meeting with Offaly, while he also took charge of two Munster clashes, in which Cork drew with Limerick at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Clare beat Limerick then in Ennis two weeks later.

His match officials for the All-Ireland will see his brother David Owens be umpire along with James Dunbar who are also both from the Askamore club, the two other umpires see Gorey/Naomh Eanna represented with Joe Kelly, while Marshaltown-Castledockrell’s Dockrell’s Ian Plunkett will also be umpire. Tipperary’s Fergal Horgan who was in charge of the 2017 final is standby referee, while the other linesman is Kilkenny man Sean Cleere. The sidelne official will be Carlow man Patrick Murphy.

Johnny Murphy from Limerick is due to be the man in the middle in the curtain raiser, that of which is the minor final between Galway and Kilkenny. We wish all the officials the best of luck in the games of course.