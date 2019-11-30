Jim Gavin steps away from Dublin Football

Jim Gavin has announced he is stepping down as the Dublin football manager.

Chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley, said:

Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and Senior level.

I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly.