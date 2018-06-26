Joe Canning lands senior role with sponsorship consultants ONSIDE

Galway hurler Joe Canning has landed a senior role with sponsorship consultants ONSIDE

The role will see the All Ireland Hurling winner join forces with the leading sponsorship and research experts, as part of a shared goal to uncover breakthrough new insights around how sports and sponsorships impact sponsors businesses and brands and those of sports organisations and personalities.

The partnership kicks off a new period of strategic expansion for ONSIDE, according to the brand, with a number of high profile sports personalities set to join the panel in the coming months.

In his advisory role, Joe will support ONSIDE on a number of initiatives with national and international scope, to help organisations make better sponsorship choices through understanding the unique responses of people to a range of sponsorship game plans, as well as advancing new techniques to specifically test the performance of sports personality centric marketing campaigns.

Canning will also draw on his insight and expertise from his playing career and marketing qualifications to work alongside ONSIDE sponsorship research experts on a mix of client projects and studies within sports marketing.

ONSIDE is a pioneering consultancy specialising in Sponsorship & Research Services in Europe. With extensive experience in independent insights, negotiation, activation, measurement and analysis the Dublin based operation bring synchronised intelligence and objectivity to ensure sponsorship advantage for many of Ireland and Europe’s Top sponsors.

Canning said: “I’m extremely excited to be playing a role on the ONSIDE team to help their strong ambition to unlock new insights around the potential of win-win sponsorship strategies through sport. As a sportsman, I can identify with how this unique data driven approach can be a bridge to enhance outcomes and performance for sponsors and the sports they support.”

John Trainor, Founder and CEO of ONSIDE, added: “We share with Joe a recognition of the power of insightful information that puts sponsors and sports organisations in a better place to grow their organisations. As such we are delighted to welcome Joe as a strategic advisor at ONSIDE. His perspectives in particular in GAA are unique, and he will be a vital part of the expert advisory team being built at ONSIDE that will create a new pathway to make game changing impacts on the outcomes of our clients marketing investments.”