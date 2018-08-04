Jubilant Monaghan prove to strong for Galway

Monaghan booked their place in an All-“Ireland semi-final for the first time since 1988 with a commanding 0-16 to 0-08 win over Galway at Salthill on Saturday evening. Galway despite losing were still guaranteed a semi-final courtesy of winning their opening two games but will now face the more difficult task of beating Dublin.

Monaghan were full value for their double score wins in Salthill, they dominated their opponents particularly in a superb second half performance where they stretched the lead from two points at one stage to eight points. Monaghan were even reduced to 13 men with Colin Walsh and Drew Wylie sent off just before the full time whistle on second yellow cards. Galway also finished with 13 men, Damian Comer was sent off given two yellow cards, while Sean Kelly limped off injured.

It was a bad day at the office for Galway they only went on to score three points after the break and nearly went a period of 30 minutes without scoring a point. This could of been down due to a lack of motivation perhaps as Galway were already qualified and that would perhaps explain the performance of Kevin Walsh’s men. Galway trailed at the break 0-07 to 0-05, despite electing to play with the wind in opening 35 minutes. Comer missed two missed uncharacteristic wides, before Shane Walsh also missed an easy enough free. The Galway defence was solid but Vinny Corey and Ryan McAnespie wrecked havoc when they got space.

The Monaghan lead was out to four points with Darren Hughes splitting the posts soon after McManus converted a free. Ryan McAnespie pointed with a sublime score after selling a dummy to a Galway defender. Monaghan were superb at transferring the ball quickly to be able to punch holes in the Galway cover. McAnespie, Corey and Walsh all successful in doing so. The second half began with McAnespie coming to the fore Rory Began was very impressive yet again from long range frees.

In a game that virtually went Monaghan’s way, Galway were very disappointing and even with Kevin Walsh emptying the bench it proved little difference. Galway will need a significant improvement if they are to overcome the challenge of Dublin next weekend in Croke Park.