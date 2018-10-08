Keane ratified as Kingdom boss

Peter Keane has been appointed and ratified as Kerry senior football manager tonight on a three year term following a meeting of the Kerry County Board on Monday night.

Keane’s management team will have a lot of familar faces in it. Donie Buckley who had in recent seasons been part of the Mayo set up comes back on board with Kingdom. Buckley was with a Kerry a year before stepped down from the role. Maurice Fitzgerald and Tommy Griffin also come on board along with James Foley. We reported last week that he was expected to be given the role and it has all now been confirmed and the Cahersiveen man will take over the reigns from Eamonn Fitzmaurice who vacated the role earlier this summer. Keane is a former manager of the Kerry minor football team whom he guided to three All-Ireland titles.

It looks like a great move by Kerry. Keane look to bring in several players from them minor winning squads and will look to blood them over the season. Eamonn Fitzmaurice who departed the scene in August despite winning their final game against Kildare has said that he wished that the next manager would be afforded some time and space to achieve success once again. He also said that the Kerry team will benefit greatly from a change in voice and a new scene and energy will help them.

It remains to be seen whether Keane will be up stepping up to the Kingdom hot seat but we suspect he will given his superb record to date at inter county level albeit minor level.