Keane to be named new Kingdom boss

Peter Keane will be announced as the new Kerry senior football manager on Monday night.

According to RTE Sport, the current boss of the minor Kerry side will be named as senior boss on Monday night at a sitting of the county board in a meeting. It is expected that former Kerry star Maurice Fitzgerald will be selector, along with Donie Buckley who was part of the Mayo set up last year, while he also has been at Kerry before to. Tommy Griffin will be the third selector expected to ratified as boss.The Chairman of the Kerry County board Timmy Murphy said that no announcement will be made until the meeting is over and everything is clarified.

Keane who is 47 years of age has an impressive C.V, he took over the reigns as Kerry minor in 2016 from Jack O’Connor. Since then he led the Kingdom to 3 All-Ireland minor titles in a row. Eamonn Fitzmaurice was in charge up until August but he decided to call time on his stint with the Kingdom. He said in August that he would hope the next manager would be afforded the time and space to achieve success.

Kerry have a lot of young players in the squad. Peter Keane will be able to bring some of the minor lads from this year into that setup also which would give them a chance to show what they are made of before championship. Looks set to be an interesting winter in the Kingdom.