Kernan and Enright entered into GAA Hall of Fame

The news just keeps getting better for Limerick with news that former hurler Leonard Enright will be inducted into the hall of fame. Enright was honoured at a ceremony in Croke Park on Tuesday along with Armagh great Joe Kernan.

Enright was an all star full back in his playing days for the Shannonsiders with his career beginning in the 1970s right up to the late 80s. He also played hurling for his club Patrickswell. He was renowned in the hurling world as a tough no nonsense defender, who had a subtle touch and was also aware of danger. He was a part of the Limerick panel in 1983 and went on to win Munster titles in 1980 and 1981, as well as League titles in 1984 and 1985. He claimed three all stars, 1980, 1981 and 1983. He was also synonymous with the development of college sides including Mary Immaculate in Limerick.

Joe Kernan will be well recognised by everyone. The Crossmaglen man has won it all and done it all. He played with Armagh from 1971 to 1987, he went on to win three Ulster titles in 1977, 1980 and 1982. He picked up two all star awards also in 1977 and 1982. He would also go on to win 5 County titles, however his success as manager with Crossmaglen what really made him as a manager, he guided the club to All-Ireland club success in 1997, he would then go on to coach the Armagh senior county football team to All-Ireland success in 2002 which was the Orchard county’s first title. He also went on to manage Galway before he turned his eye to the Ireland International Rules side where he managed them to a series success in 2015.