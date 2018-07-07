Kildare breeze past Fermanagh challenge to advance to Super 8’s

Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18

Round 4 Qualifier

Pàirc Tailteann, Navan 7pm Saturday 7th July 2018

Kildare ran riot in the first half in Navan as Fermanagh were unable to live with the power and pace of the Lillywhites. Daniel Flynn’s goal after nine minutes came after a fine catch and turn as he drilled the ball back across goal into Paddy Cadden’s net.

Daniel Flynn goal ⬇ https://t.co/Bjt7Fl3E10 — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) July 7, 2018

Kildare’s forwards gave an exhibition of shooting during the first 50 minutes of the game, before they lost their way somewhat in the final quarter, after a raft of late substitutions. Their running lines and shot accuracy had Fermanagh’s defence in all sorts of trouble. All six starting Kildare forwards scored from play, as did a few of the many subs Kildare introduced in the third quarter of the game.

Fermanagh’s Séamus Quigley did his best to keep his side in touch, he hit seven points (0-5f). His brother Seán added to fine points in the second half, as Fermanagh enjoyed their purple patch between the 55th and 69th minutes when they score six unanswered points. But at that stage it was a case of too little too late.

Kildare finished with a late flourish and Paddy Brophy and a Chris Healy goal added an extra layer of gloss to the Kildare scoreline.

Enjoy the Highlights of the game here, courtesy of @OfficialGAA

Check out the full-time highlights here between Fermanagh and Kildare! pic.twitter.com/beznAsCmFu — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 7, 2018



Teams