Kildare-GAA Stand Off – Paddy Power release prices

With news this evening that Kildare will not fulfill their fixture with Mayo in Croke Park due to been drawn first out of the qualifier Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has released odds on whether the game will go ahead of not.

The Kildare County Board are understandably furious to deny them home advantage for their qualifier clash with Mayo on Saturday, however the Irish bookmaker have revealed their odds on the game to go ahead at Croker and the GAA to get their way, indeed the current odds of the match going ahead in the capital stand at 3/10. If you fancy Kildare to get their way and to have home advantage at Newbridge the current odds are 3/1.

Kildare have said that if the game is not been played in Newbridge they wont fulfill the fixture, which means basically they will be giving Mayo a walkover. The odds for this is a massive 25/1, if you think Cian O’Neill will stay through to his word throw a few quid on that before the weekend comes around you never know Kildare fans !

Whatever way you look at it it’s a complete farce, the rule clearly states home advantage for first drawn out of the bowl. The GAA are all about money and that’s fair enough we need money in the GAA to support the clubs etc… But it should be changed to accomodate Kildare who have earned their home tie. It remains to be seen if the GAA will act on it further or it could be a very weird championship walkover all over a venue change.