Kildare get go ahead for re-development

The Kildare GAA County Board have confirmed that Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for the re-development of St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

The re-development will see a new 2,600 all seater stand and is this is expected to increase the capacity to around 15,000 once it’s completed. St Conleth’s Park has staged two championship games this summer against Mayo in the qualifiers and Galway in the Super 8’s, the Lilywhites had to fight to have their game against Mayo in Newbridge after the GAA penciled it in for Croke Park. Kildare and GAA chiefs were in lockdown over the game when the Central Competitions Control Committee scheduled their round three tie qualifier tie as part of a double header with Cavan and Tyrone at Croke Park.

Due to health and safety concerns only 8,200 people were able to attend the game. However, this move may now alleviate the health and safety concerns at the venue. It is a good move for Kildare and realistically for a big proud GAA county they should have a state of the art of stadium. May be the GAA can look into it further and provide the Kildare County board with funds to build a new stadium in the next few years because it is badly needed to be fair.

Kildare made the re-development application on 27th of April 2018. It is said that the re-development will also include new changing rooms, toilets, office area, vip meeting rooms and food/bar areas.