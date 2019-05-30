Kildare v Longford, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Kildare v Longford, Sunday, 3 pm, O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Kildare and Longford meet in the Leinster quarter-final replay on Sunday at 3 pm in Tullamore. The sides played out a thrilling draw at the same venue last weekend after extra time 1-21 to 3-15. Therefore the winner will come from the replay and will face Dublin in the Leinster semi-final on June 9th.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Cian O’Neill’s side come into the game after a good campaign in Division 2. They finished fourth in division 2 winning three games and drawing one. It’s the Lilywhites third championship game of the season, having beaten Wicklow and obviously drawn with Longford the last day out. Kildare are looking to reach the Leinster semi-final stages for the 8th time in 9 seasons. They reached 7 semi-finals in a row between 2011-2017. However, they lost out to Carlow last year in the quarter-final.

Longford come into the game in good form. The draw with Kildare showed they had fight seen they had to come back from being behind twice, in normal time and extra time. Padraic Davis will know a big performance is required yet again. Longford are looking to reach the semi-final stages for the second successive year. The Midlanders beat Meath last season in the quarter-final stages.

Cian O’Neill will look to David Hyland, Eoin Doyle, Peter Kelly and Keith Cribbin in defence. Kevin Feehly will be a key man in midfield. Paddy Brophy, Adam Tyrrell, and Neill Flynn will look to have big games in the Kildare attack. Looking at Longford, Colm P Smyth, Padraig McCormack, and Darren Quinn will be key in defence. James McGivney, Michael Quinn and Daniel Mimnagh will be key in the attack.

Last 5 Championship Matches

2019 Kildare 1-21 Longford 3-15 (Leinster quarter-final)

2018 Kildare 1-16 Longford 1-13 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2015 Kildare 2-24 Longford 0-11 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

1983 Kildare 3-09 Longford 2-09 (Leinster quarter-final)

1974 Kildare 2-10 Longford 0-11 (Leinster quarter-final)

Manager Thoughts

Cian O’Neill speaking to Hoganstand.com following the draw said “It probably feels like a defeat, after Wicklow (in the first round) it was the same thing. But the performances are very close to being significantly better. A few execution issues, a bit of decision-making and you could see a totally different team but it’s up to us to make sure those changes are made coming into next week”.

Padraic Davis the Longford boss speaking to the Longford Leader said “What a battle. An unbelievable battle really for 70 minutes plus extra-time. They are a great bunch of lads who deserve a lot of credit for what they have done. “There is a hint of disappointment there, we felt we could’ve won that game. Kildare will likewise. It’s great to get a chance next Sunday in the replay and we look forward to that.”

Betting

Kildare are 1/2 to come out on top in this game. Longford are 9/4 to win. The draw is priced at 15/2. Adam Tyrrell to score a goal anytime at 11/4 looks like a value bet.