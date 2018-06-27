Kildare v Mayo, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

This fixture will be of much interest given the problems which arose earlier in the week with the GAA sending Kildare supporters into shock and believe when they decided to fix the game for Croke Park. However it has since been changed again and will be played in Newbridge at 7pm on Saturday evening with live television on Sky Sports , while we will also have live updates on SportsNewsIreland match tracker.

Kildare have only played two games in the championship to date, they were beaten soundly by Carlow in Tullamore and that was very disappointing for their fans I’m sure. They played Derry in their first game in the qualifiers and they played much better in that game winning by 8 points. Cian O’Neill will look to players like Daniel Flynn, Eoin Doyle, Tommy Moolick and Kevin Feely. If they players perform in this game the Lilywhites wont be to far away.

Mayo have played a game more than Kildare. They have played 2 games in the qualifiers since losing to Galway in Connacht. They have gone on to beat Limerick and Tipperary since then. Stephen Rochford will know the opposition here will be another step up especially with the home advantage now back in their favor they will be a different side and will be fired, he will look to the O’Connor brother’s Cillian and Diarmuid, while Aidan O’Shea, Keith Higgins and Kevin McLoughlin are all key anchors in the side. A big performance from the O’Connor’s and they will go close.

STATS

The last competitive meeting between the counties was in this year’s Allianz League (Division 1) when won by 1-19 to 1-12 in Newbridge in March. Mayo led by 1-9 to 1-4 at half-time. Mayo are bidding to reach Round 4 of the qualifiers for a third successive year while Kildare are trying to make it that far for a second successive year.

LAST CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

1935 Kildare 2-06 Mayo 0-08

2016 Mayo 2-17 Kildare 0-14

Team News

Teams will be available on Friday.

Betting Advice

The home side are 5/2 outsiders here to beat the 2017 All-Ireland finalists, while Mayo are 4/9 to win and the draw is a cool 8/1. The markets I like here is Cillian O’Connor to score anytime at 15/8, I also quite like O’Connor to be named Sky Sports Man of the Match at a nice price of 6/1. The handicap betting I would avoid as it will be pretty close in my opinion, but Mayo should win by 2 or 3 points if they have aspirations of going on to bigger things this Summer.