Kildare v Tyrone, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Kildare v Tyrone, Saturday, 5 pm, Newbridge

Kildare will welcome Tyrone to Newbridge on Saturday night in this intriguing qualifier meeting at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge. The game throws in at 5 pm and is live on Sky Sports.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

This is a massive game for both teams. Kildare will have a massive following in a sold out Newbridge which they would hope that could drive them over the line. The winner will progress to Round 4 of the qualifiers where they will have a chance of making the Super 8’s.

Looking at Kildare, they have played five games in the championship to date. Cian O’Neill’s men beat Wicklow narrowly by 0-15 to 1-10 in the Leinster first round, they were pushed all the way by Longford as well and a replay was required to beat which they did easily enough 1-18 o 0-10. They lost out to Dublin in the semi-final 0-26 to 0-11. They defeated Antrim in Round 2 of the qualifiers. Players like David Hyland, Eoin Doyle and Mick O’Grady. In attack Neill Flynn, Adam Tyrrell and Ben McCormack will be key.

Tyrone come into the having played four games in the championship. Mickey Harte’s charges beat Derry in the first round in Ulster by 1-19 to 1-13, they hammered Antrim 2-23 to 2-09. They lost out to Donegal in the Ulster semi-final. Last weekend they beat Longford 2-15 to 1-14.

Previous Championship Meetings

The sides meet for the third time in championship football. Tyrone winning the previous two games between the sides in 2009 and 2013. They won an All-Ireland quarter-final 0-16 to 1-11. In 2013 Tyrone beat the Lilywhites at Newbridge 1-11 to 0-12 in Round 3 of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Team News

Kildare: TBA

Tyrone: TBA

Betting

Tyrone are 4/9 to win this game, while Kildare are 5/2. The draw is priced at 15/2. I think Tyrone will win by two or three points. Kildare +3 at 10/11 looks a safe bet to take.