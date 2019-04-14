Kilmacud beat Ballymun, while Na Fianna defeat At Sylvester’s in Dublin Championship

Kilmacud Crokes 2-13 Ballymun Kickhams 0-14

Kilmacud Crokes got their defence of the Dublin county club championship off to a winning start on Sunday with a 5 point win over Ballymun.

Kilmacud got off to a bright start and were ahead by 1-01 to 0-01 after 7 minutes. The goal coming courtesy of a well taken penalty from Dublin star Paul Mannion. The lead was out to five points after Callum Pearson and Pat Burke kicked nice scores. Ballymun cut the gap with some Dean Rock frees, while Anton Swan also registered a nice score from play. It was 1-06 to 0-05 at the break. Pearson restored the 3 point lead, that gap stayed the same right up until the 50 minute. Dean Rock and Ted Furman added scores and the gap was down to one point with just 7 minutes left. However, Ross O’Carroll was at full back and he steadied the defence. Kilmacud pushed on and they wrapped up the win with a Stephen Williams goal which was somewhat fortunate. Kilmacud held on for the win.

In the opening game at Parnell Park Na Fianna managed by Dessie Farrell had an easy win over At Sylvester’s by 14 points 3-14 to 0-09. Na Fianna were missing the services of county stars Jonny Cooper and Eoin Murchan but that proved to have little impact on them as they sauntered to the win. Conor McHugh got a goal inside the opening 2 minutes, Aaron Byrne netted the second goal on 11 minutes as the Glasnevin outfit led by 2-08 to 0-05 at the short whistle. David Leacy added s third three pointer on the ,33 minute and from there onwards it was to easy for Na Fianna. St Sylvester’s finished with just 13 players as John Hazley and Mark Hazley both sent off.