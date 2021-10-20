Kilmallock v Patrickswell – Limerick SHC final Preview

1,019 total views, 1,019 views today

The Limerick SHC final goes ahead this weekend with the surprise climactic match up of Kilmallock and Patrickswell

The SHC final throws in at 15:45 on Sunday, 24th October in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Referee Eamon Stapleton will take charge of the tie.

The match will be shown live on the TG4 show GAA BEO with coverage starting at 15:15 on Sunday.

Kilmallock took the long route to reach this final. After they finished in second place to Na Piarsaigh in the group, narrowly beating out Ballybrown, the south sided team beat ‘A’ final runners up South Liberties.

Last week the team needed a very spirited and powerful display to knock out Doon with a scoreline of 4-20 to 2-16.

Freetaker Michael Houlihan will be an important part of the scores in this final. He will also need help from the forward partnership of Oisin O’Reilly and Graeme Mulcahy in order to claim silverware.

Patrickswell followed a similar path to their opponents after finishing second in the group behind Doon. Subsequent victories against ‘A’ final winners Adare and favorites Na Piarsaigh go them to the big stage.

That win against the current titleholders was very impressive, grinding out a five-point lead in the later stages of the match to win.

Tobar Padraig is a club made of a few of Limerick’s new golden generation and they will be hungry for another trophy.

Limerick SHC final Probable Starting Teams

Kilmallock

B Hennessy; L English, M O’Loughlin, D Joy; P O’Loughlin, C O’Connor, P O’Brien; R Hanley, A Costello; M Houlihan, O O’Reilly, D Woulfe; G Mulcahy, G O’Mahony, K O’Donnell.

Patrickswell

B Murray; S O’Brien, N Foley, J Fynn; T Nolan, D Byrnes, J Considine; C Carroll, M Carmody; T O’Brien, C Lynch, J Gillane; A Gillane, J Kelleher, J Kirby.

Match Betting

Kilmallock to Win: 15/8

Draw: 9/1

Patrickswell: 1/2

Score Prediction

On Sunday we will find out if Ciaran O’Connor and his defense will be enough to keep out Cian Lynch and the Gillane brothers. Although Patrickswell is the clear favorite going into the tie, this game will not be a landslide or won with any great ease.

Expect Patrickswell to win the final by around three points.

Limerick Hurling Finals on Sunday in TUS Gaelic Grounds 🏟 Patrickswell v Kilmallock

🏟 Cappamore v Mungret

📷 Pic with MacCarthy Cup

🇳🇬 Free flags

🏆 1921 All-Ireland marked

🏆 1996 Munster SHC marked

🖥 Live TV

🟩 And more

