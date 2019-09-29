Kingston set to be appointed Cork senior boss

Kieran Kingston is set to take up the role of Cork senior hurling boss after he his name was put forward by the Cork County Board for ratification on Tuesday. In other management news on Leeside former Cork Goalkeeper Donal Og Cusack is set to take up the minor hurling boss job.

Kingston from the Tracton club will be appointed on a three year term, along with Diarmuid O’Sullivan and former Dublin manager Ger Cunningham who will act as selectors. It will be Kingston’s second stint as manager in a matter of years having managed the Rebels in 2016 and 2017. He had a poor first year in charge losing to Tipperary in Munster before bowing out to Wexford in the qualifiers. In 2017 though he led the Rebels to a Munster title as well as an All-Ireland semi-final. He stepped down then despite been offered a further two years, however he cited work and family commitments as the reason why he didn’t want to continue.

Donal Og Cusack will take up the role as minor boss. The Sunday Game pundit will be looking to bring an All-Ireland title back to Cork for the first time since 2001. Donal Og was a part of the Clare backroom team in 2016 and 2017, he enjoyed massive success with Cork winning 3 All-Ireland titles at senior level. The Cloyne club man will have former team mates Sean Og O HAilpin and Tom Kenny. This term is for one year.

Pat Ryan has been announced as U20 boss for the upcoming season. He has a wealth of experience having been a part of Kieran Kingston’s last time (2016/17).

Speaking about the announcement of the trio of managers, Tracey Kennedy said “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of those who have agreed to serve as managers, coaches and selectors, and I truly believe that we now have a structure in place which will ensure that we can always secure the best people to lead Cork teams, on a clear pathway for both coaches and players from underage all the way through to Senior.”