Ladies GAA Football All-Star Nominations

The GAA has announced the Ladies Gaelic Football All-Star nominations with All-Ireland winners Dublin and finalists Galway accounting for nearly half of the 45 nominations.

The Dublin ladies team have 13 nominations overall, while Galway have 9 nominations as do Mayo. Provincial winners Cork have 7 representatives in the nominations. Overall it was a good year for the Rebels who also won the Division 1 league title. Tipperary have two nominations, as do Tyrone, Meath, Donegal and Armagh have all 1 nomination each.

Dublin players on the list include Ciara Trant, Sinéad Goldrick, Siobhan McGrath, Lauren Magee, Lyndsey Davey and Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne. In addition Niamh Collins, Martha Byrne, Aoife Kane, Olwen Carey, Carla Rowe and Niamh McEvoy and Eabha Rutledge are all nominated.

Galway’s 9 representatives include Sinéad Burke, Nicola Ward, Louise Ward, Olivia Divilly, Megan Glynn, Mairéad Seoighe, Tracey Leonard, Lisa Murphy and Roisin Leonard. Mayo’s 9 nominations include Sarah Rowe, sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly as well as Danielle Caldwell, Éilis Ronayne, Ciara McManamon, Ciara Whyte, Sinéad and Cafferkey.

Cork’a 7 nominations include Eimear Meaney, Hannah Looney, Melissa Duggan, Shauna Kelly, Ashling Hutchings, Eimear Scally and Orla Finn. The remaining of the nominations are made up of Aishling Moloney and Aishling McCarthy of Tipperary, Emma Jane Gervin and Niamh McGirr of Tyrone. Caroline O’Hanlon from Armagh, Geraldine McLaughlin from Donegal and Monica McGuirk complete the list.

The team will be announced on November 16th at the CityWest Hotel, along with the Players of the Year awards from the three grades, junior, intermediate and senior. There is also set to be an inductee into the Ladies GAA Football Hall of Fame.

Full list of 45 nominations

Goalkeepers

Ciara Trant (Dublin), Lisa Murphy (Galway), Monica McGuirk (Meath)

Right corner-back

Sinéad Burke (Galway), Eimear Meaney (Cork), Éabha Rutledge (Dublin)

Full-back

Hannah Looney (Cork), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

Left corner-back

Melissa Duggan (Cork), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Éilis Ronayne (Mayo)

Right half-back

Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Kane (Dublin), Shauna Kelly (Cork)

Centre-back

Ashling Hutchings (Cork), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Ciara McManamon (Mayo)

Left half-back

Olwen Carey (Dublin), Ciara Whyte (Mayo), Niamh McGirr (Tyrone)

Midfield

Lauren Magee (Dublin), Louise Ward (Galway), Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary), Siobhan McGrath (Dublin), Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone)

Right half-forward

Carla Rowe (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo)

Centre-forward

Megan Glynn (Galway), Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Left half-forward

Niamh Kelly (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Mairéad Seoighe (Galway)

Right corner-forward

Sarah Rowe (Mayo), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Tracey Leonard (Galway)

Full-forward

Eimear Scally (Cork), Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left corner-forward

Grace Kelly (Mayo), Orla Finn (Cork), Róisín Leonard (Galway)