Ladies GAA President says new structures will set up bumper summer

The President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Marie Hickey has said that she is hopeful that the new structures that have been put in place will lead to a bumper summer for the game.

Ms Hickey was speaking at the launch of TG4 championship and announcement of a 4 year extension by TG4 to their sponsorship, she said that the Association hopes to be in a position to play their games in the country’s top venues. She said ”The players seem to be very happy with the new format to the championship. I haven’t heard any complaints about it anyway, so that’s a good sign”. She went on to say further “The biggest thing was (throw-in) times, that they wouldn’t know when a game was going to be in advance. They know their group and they know when the games are going to be on. “We want to have all of our games in top grounds and we’re striving towards improving that for players. With the tightness of the fixtures it’s hard to get county grounds and those type of venues that we’re looking for so that’s another reason for the double-ups as well Ms Hickey stated . She also mentioned the possibility of showcasing double headers which will attract better attendances to games, as well giving the supporter value for money as well. The President said on this topic ”We’re hoping double-headers will lend themselves to a better attendance too when you’ve two games going on rather than one.”

The provincial titles have already been decided with Dublin, Cork, Galway and Donegal all winning. However, there are titles up for grabs at all grades senior, intermediate and junior. The group games themselves begin on July 14th with a double-header in Clones, where last year’s senior All-Ireland runners-up Mayo face-off against Cavan, while Monaghan host Armagh. The other round one games see Tipperary face Kerry, while Waterford play Westmeath. It promises to be another thrilling campaign and TG4 will once be at the heart of all the action showing weekly games on the television