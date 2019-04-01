“League far more important than Championship”, confirms county Mayo

Mayo fans everywhere have today confirmed their long-held beliefs that the Allianz National League Division One title is far more important than lifting the Sam Maguire trophy.

James Horan confirmed that Mayo regard the trophy won by his side yesterday as far more significant than winning the All-Ireland title in September. “Sure we’ve been to loads of finals in September, but we were never really too pushed about winning them, to be honest” is something that Horan probably never said.

The sight of the Mayo team parading silverware around Croke Park was a somewhat bizarre sight for Mayo fans unused to success at a national level. Brenda from Bahola said “What’s that shiny silver yolk that lads are lifting above their heads?” and her friend Colm from Castlebar added “Usually we head straight for the Big Tree after the final whistle to drown our sorrows, ’tis odd to still be here shouting and roaring half an hour after the game is over”.

Yesterday’s 3-11 to 2-10 win over Kerry was Mayo’s first National League title since 2001 and their first win in a National final in their last ten attempts. They did their best to continue their habit of the last decade and a half in the first period as they conceded two goals to trail at the break by 2-03 v 0-05. However, to the incredulity of their own fans, they failed to self-destruct in the second half.

A spokesperson from the Mayo County Board stated after the game that Mayo would not be entering a team to compete in this years Connacht Championship or All-Ireland series this year. “Why would we bother, we have won the only title that counts. We’ll give the squad the summer off now”.