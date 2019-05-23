Leinster Football Championship: Carlow v Meath, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Carlow v Meath, Saturday, 5 pm, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

Carlow and Meath will form the first part of the double header at Portlaoise on Sunday evening when they meet in the Leinster football quarter- final. The game will throw in at 5 pm.

Turlough O’Brien’s Carlow were promoted last season to Division 3. However, a poor season for them in the league this year has now meant the Barrowsiders will drop straight back down to Division 4 for 2020. They only won 2 games, drawn 1 and lost 4 in the division. They will be for a big performance here but they will find it tough against Andy McEntee’s charges for sure.

Looking at Meath they had a very successful Spring. They were promoted up to Division 1 for 2020 after some excellent performances. This is the Royals second game of the 2019 championship having already met Offaly at Navan. They just about got over the line by two points. Another big game will be expected of them here and a Leinster semi-final with either Westmeath or Laois on June 9th.

Looking at some players on both sides Carlow will look to Shane Redmond at full back, Eoghan Ruth at centre back. In midfield, Brendan Murphy and Sean Murphy will be key me. Paul Broderick, Daniel St Ledger and Darragh Foley will the men looking to come up with the scores. Meath ill look to Conor McGill at full back and Donal Keogan at centre back for leadership. In midfield, Bryan Menton is likely to continue his partnership with Shane McEntee. In the forwards, Barry Dardis, Mickey Newman and Cillian Sullivan will be tasked to unlock the Carlow defence for scores.

Meath beat Carlow by 28 points (7-13 to 0-6) in the 2014 Leinster quarter-final. Mick ey Newman scored 3-2 for the winners. The winners play Westmeath or Laois in the Leinster semi-final on June 9.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2014 Meath 7-13 Carlow 0-06 (Leinster quarter-final)

2012 Meath 2-21 Carlow 1-09 (Leinster quarter-final replay)

2012 Meath 1-12 Carlow 1-12 (Leinster quarter-final)

2008 Meath 1-25 Carlow 0-08 (Leinster 1st round)

2006 Meath 1-17 Carlow 0-12 (All Ireland qualifiers)

Team News

Carlow: TBA

Meath: TBA

Betting

Meath are 1/8 to win this, with Carlow 6/1 and the draw at 14/1. Meath -6 in the handicap betting looks a good bet going on past results.